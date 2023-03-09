Has Julie Gonzalo been married? Are Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally together?

Julie Gonzalo is a famous American-Argentine actress.

Julie Gonzalo started her career as a model and later started her acting career.

In 2001, Julie Gonzalo made her acting debut with “The Penny Game” short film as Cherry Moss.

In 2002, Julie Gonzalo made her television debut with the “Greetings from Tucson” series.

Julie Gonzalo is famous for her work and role in Veronica Mars, Dallas, Eli Stone, Supergirl, A Cinderella Story (2004), Dodgeball (2004), and Christmas with the Kranks (2004).

In 2022, Julie Gonzalo appeared in the “Cut, Color, Murder” television film.

Julie Gonzalo also acted in many films, including I’m with Lucy, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Must Love Dogs, 3 Holiday Tails, Christmas with the Kranks, Waffle Street, A Dark Foe, and more.

Julie Gonzalo also acted in many television series, including Drake & Josh, Mañana es para siempre, The Glades, Pumpkin Pie Wars, Grey’s Anatomy, Jingle Bell Bride, Flip that Romance, How to Train Your Husband, and more.

How old is Julie Gonzalo?

Julie Gonzalo’s full name is Julieta Susana Gonzalo. Julie Gonzalo’s age is 41 years. Julie Gonzalo’s birth date is 9 September 1981. Julie Gonzalo was born to her parents in Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Julie Gonzalo’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Julie Gonzalo’s nationality is American and Argentine.

Who is Julie Gonzalo Husband?

Julie Gonzalo’s marital status is married. Julie Gonzalo husband’s name is Chris McNally. He is a Canadian actor.

Julie Gonzalo met Chris McNally in 2018 on the set of The Sweetest Heart, a Hallmark Channel movie. After this Julie and Chris started dating each other.

Julie Gonzalo kept her relationship private and after some time married Chris McNealy.

On June 5, 2022, Julie Gonzalo announced in a post on Instagram that she and her husband, Chris McNealy, welcomed their first child.

According to sources, Julie Gonzalo was earlier in a relationship with Douglas.

