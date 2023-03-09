Does Cole Sprouse have a Girlfriend? When did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split?

Cole Sprouse is a famous American actor as well as a photographer. Cole Sprouse is well-recognized for his role as Cody Martin in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” (2005–2008) series and its spin-off series “The Suite Life on Deck” (2008–2011).

In 1993, Cole Sprouse made his acting debut with the “Grace Under Fire” television series. In 1999, Cole Sprouse made his film debut with the “Big Daddy” film.

In 2022, Cole Sprouse appeared in the “Moonshot” film as Walt. In 2023, Cole Sprouse will be seen in the “Lisa Frankenstein” film.

Cole Sprouse is famous for his work and role in Grace Under Fire, Friends, Riverdale, The Nightmare Room, Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, and more.

How tall is Cole Sprouse?

Cole Sprouse’s height is 6 feet approx. Cole Sprouse’s age is 30 years. Cole Sprouse’s real name is Cole Mitchell Sprouse. Cole Sprouse’s birth date is August 4, 1992.

Cole Sprouse was born to Melanie Wright and Matthew Sprouse in Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy. Cole Sprouse has a sibling whose name is Dylan Sprouse. Cole Sprouse’s nationality is American.

Cole Sprouse did his studies at New York University and Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Who is Cole Sprouse Girlfriend?

Cole Sprouse is a single person. Cole Sprouse girlfriend is model Ari Fournier.

Earlier, Cole Sprouse was in a relationship with Lili Reinhart from 2017 to January 2020. Cole and Lily ended their relationship in January 2020 after being in a relationship for three years.

In August 2020, Cole Sprouse shared via his Instagram post “Lily and I initially separated in January of this year, decided to separate more permanently in March.”

call her daddy podcast is so nasty. like they first invite hailey bieber to talk 45 minutes about selena and now they invite cole sprouse to talk about his relationship with lili reinhart? jobless people fr pic.twitter.com/ODHweVxkxV — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 8, 2023

In a 2004 interview with Access Hollywood, Cole Sprouse described actress and dancer Alyson Stoner as his “girlfriend”.

Cole Sprouse joins Bree Morgan, Sophie Oda, Victoria Justice, Erin Barr, Katelyn Pippy, and Maiara Walsh.

When did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split?

Cole Sprouse and Lili started their relationship in 2011. After being in a relationship for 3 years, the two parted ways in January 2021. In August 2021, Cole Sprouse confirmed the end of their relationship via an Instagram post.

