Who is Sage Steele married? How long has Sage Steele been married?

Sage Steele is a famous American television anchor. Sage Steele is well-recognized as the co-host of the 12 pm (ET) SportsCenter on ESPN.

Sage also has most of the sports centers across the road from The Masters and Super Bowl game events. 2017 ended four seasons at ESPN and ABC that Sage Steele hosted NBA Countdown.

Sage Steele hosted SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship show, for 5 years prior to her NBA assignment. Prior to this, Sage Steele served as a contributor to Mike & Mike in the Morning, ESPN First Take, and SportsNation.

Sage hosted SportsCenter’s daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013. Sage covered all the NB Finals from 2012 to 2020.

I’m just sad that athletes like you & countless other girls/women are being affected by this insanity. We JUST celebrated 50 yrs of Title IX! This only hurts all the progress thats been made over the last half century & I find it indefensible that ALL women aren’t taking a stand. https://t.co/hgvJ3UTaRw — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 7, 2023

How old is Sage Steele?

Sage Steele’s age is 50 years. Sage Steele’s real name is Sage Marie Steele. Sage Steele’s date of birth is 28 November 1972. Sage Steele was born to Gary Steele and Mona Steele in Panama Canal Zone.

Sage Steele’s mother Mona is Irish-Italian and Sage Steele’s father Gary is American. Sage Steele has two siblings- Courtney Steele and Chad Steele.

Sage Steele’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx. Sage Steele did her studies at Carmel High School, IU School of Public Health, Indiana University Bloomington, and INDIANA UNIVERSITY.

Who is Sage Steele Husband?

Sage Steele’s marital status is married. Sage Steele husband’s name is Jonathan Bailey.

Sage Steele married Jonathan Bailey in 1999. Both are living together since the time of marriage. Sage and Jonathan have been together for 24 years.

Sage Steele and Jonathan Bailey have three children- Quinn Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, and Evan Bailey.

How long has Sage Steele been married?

Sage Steele and Jonathan Bailey married in 1999. As of March 2023, the couple is together. Both are bound in marriage for 24 years.

