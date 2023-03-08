Who is Melissa Barrera husband? Is Melissa Barrera still married?

Melissa Barrera is a popular Mexican actress. Melissa Barrera is well-recognized for her role in the Vida (2018–2020), In the Heights (2021), La otra cara del alma, and Perseguidos.

In 2022, Melissa Barrera appeared in the “Keep Breathing” television series and “Carmen”, “Scream”, and “Bed Rest” films.

Benjamin Millepied’s ‘CARMEN’ will be released in theaters on April 21, 2023. The musical stars Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. pic.twitter.com/5uBKbQ1Xno — Movie.Takes 🚇 (@Takes2Movie) February 1, 2023

In 2023, Melissa Barrera appeared in the “Scream VI” film in the lead role of Samantha “Sam” Carpenter. Melissa Barrera will be seen in “The Collaboration” an upcoming film.

In 2011, Melissa Barrera made her acting debut with the “La Academia” film. In 2014, Melissa Barrera made her film debut with the “L for Leisure” film.

In 2021, Melissa Barrera also appeared in the “Say Less” music video.

Melissa Barrera acted in many movies and television series, including Sacúdete las penas, Manual de principiantes para ser presidente, Dos Veces Tú, In the Heights, La mujer de Judas, Tanto amor, Club de Cuervos, Acting for a Cause, Siempre tuya Acapulco, and more.

Who is Melissa Barrera husband?

Melissa Barrera is a married woman. Melissa Barrera husband’s name is Paco Zazueta. He is a musical artist.

Melissa Barrera got married to her longtime boyfriend in February 2019. Melissa and Paco first met in 2011 on the sets of La Academia.

performed “Cuando Minamoro” by Enrique Iglesias for its fourth episode. Shortly thereafter, in September of the same year, the two started dating each other.

The couple announced their engagement on their Instagram account in June 2017. From dating time till the present time, both are together and hopefully, will be together in the future also.

How old is the actress Melissa Barrera?

Melissa Barrera’s full name is Melissa Barrera Martinez. Melissa Barrera’s age is 32 years. Melissa Barrera’s birth date is 4 July 1990. Melissa Barrera was born to Rossana Martínez and Tomas Barrera in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Melissa Barrera’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Melissa Barrera’s nationality is Mexican. Melissa Barrera did her studies at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the American School Foundation of Monterrey.

Who Is Melissa Barrera’s mother?

Melissa Barrera’s mother is Rossana Martínez and Melissa Barrera’s father is Tomas Barrera.

