Who is Ginger Zee’s Husband? Is Ginger Zee still married?

Ginger Zee is a notable American television personality. Ginger Zee is well-recognized as the chief meteorologist for ABC News.

On March 4, 2016, Ginger was announced as a celebrity contestant on the 22nd season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Ginger became known as the professional performer Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

How old is Ginger Zee?

Ginger Zee’s real name is Ginger Renee Zuidgeest. Ginger Zee’s age is 42 years. Ginger Zee’s birth date is 13 January 1981. Ginger Zee was born to Robert Zuidgeest and Dawn E. Zuidgeest-Craft in Orange, California, U.S.

Ginger Zee, also known as Ginger Colonomos. Ginger Zee has three siblings – Elaina Craft, Sean Jeffrey Zuidgeest and Adrianna Craft. Ginger Zee’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx.

Ginger Zee did her studies at Rockford High School in Rockford, Michigan and Valparaiso University.

Who is Ginger Zee Husband?

Ginger Zee is a married woman. Ginger Zee husband’s name is Ben Aaron. He is also known as Benjamin Aaron Colonomos.

Ginger Zee married WNBC personality Ben Aaron in August 2013. Ginger and Ben married on 7 June 2014.

Ginger gave birth to Ben’s first child, Adrian Benjamin Colonomos, in December 2015 in Petoskey, Michigan. On August 14, 2017, Ginger announced on “Good Morning America” ​​that she was expecting her second child.

In February 2018, Ginger gave birth to Sun, who is named Miles Macklin. Ginger lives in Rockland County, New York, with her husband and children.

Who is Ben Aaron?

Ben Aaron is a well-known media personality. He has previously worked for WNBC’s New York Live, NBCUniversal’s LXTV, and the nationally syndicated Crazy Talk television series.

From 2017 to 2019, Ben co-hosted the nationally syndicated TV talk show Picker and Ben with country artist Kellie Pickler.

As of early 2020, Ben works as a reporter for the PIX11 Morning News on WPIX-TV in New York.

Are Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron Still Together?

Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron married in 2014 and are together till the present time. The couple is living their married life happily.

