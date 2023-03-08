A Football Fan was Killed During a Post-Match Scuffle at a Bar in Blackpool

One Blackpool fan died from a Saturday night confrontation between Blackpool and Burnley supporters. Let’s examine Tony Johnson’s experience more closely. Tony was a fan of Blackpool.

What Happened to Tony Johnson?

In a brawl outside a bar near Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium, Tony Johnson, 55, died after suffering a severe head injury.

“I am saddened to have lost my closest friend, life partner, and soul mate in such a horrible crime,” Tony’s wife said. Tony was a deeply loved father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and treasured friend to many. We are all devastated as a family, and our lives will never change. Thank you to the NHS, A&E workers, and the Critical Care Unit at BVH for doing all they could for our loved one.”

The Championship team has also issued a statement following Tony’s death: “Blackpool FC is genuinely surprised and saddened to discover that fan, Tony Johnson, sadly lost his life early this morning.”

What became Tony Johnson?

Tony was seriously injured during Saturday night’s encounter between Blackpool and Burnley. Lancashire Police published a statement summarising the incident during a league match between Blackpool and Burnley, concluding in a 0-0 tie.

An incident involving many people broke out near the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade, outside The Manchester bar, at approximately 7 pm on Saturday, March 4. Police were summoned to the bar during the football match between Blackpool and Burnley and located a guy with a significant head injury.

The guy in his fifties was given CPR before being rushed to the hospital. He has now been identified as Tony Johnson, 55, of Blackpool. Mr Johnson died abruptly overnight, and his next of kin are currently receiving assistance from highly trained cops, according to authorities.

Mr Johnson is reported to have been injured as a consequence of a confrontation between numerous football supporters. There is presently no proof that he was mainly targeted.

‘Seasider for Life’:

Johnson was described as a “lifelong Seasider” by Blackpool, who urged fans to lay flowers and condolences outside the stadium on Monday.

Investigators are looking for evidence or footage of the incident as they try to assemble what happened that night. Blackpool FC stated, “The Club will present an open book of condolences from 4 pm in the Moretti Lounge, allowing fans to pay their condolences to Tony.

“Supporters are also asked, together with the Club’s staff and players, to leave flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4 pm today, allowing everyone linked with the football club the opportunity to join together and honour a lifetime Seasider.”

The Cops have Opened an Inquiry:

“Mr Johnson’s family are saddened by their loss, and we are assisting them at this terribly difficult time,” Lancashire Police DCI Tracey McMurdo said.

“The incident took place in a public location and we know there were a number of people there at the time who would have witnessed all or part of what occurred, and there may possibly be individuals who recorded the event on a mobile phone or caught it on CCTV or dashcam. Please contact us if you have any information that will assist us figure out what occurred.”

According to police, the investigation is still underway. “Anybody with information can phone us on 101, mentioning log 675 of March 6, or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk,” they said.

