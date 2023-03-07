Is Maude Apatow in a relationship? Did Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud date?

Maude Apatow is a popular American actress. Maude Apatow is well-recognized for her role as Lexi Howard in the Euphoria (2019–present) HBO drama series.

Maude Apatow is also well-known as the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Maude Apatow made her acting debut in 2007 with her father’s film Knocked Up, in which Maude Apatow played her mother’s daughter.

In 2015, Maude Apatow made her television debut with the “Girls” series. In 2022, Maude Apatow worked on the “Pantheon” television series.

In 2023, Maude Apatow plays the role of Audrey in the theatre play “Little Shop of Horrors”. In 2022, Maude Apatow also acted in a “Hollywood” television series.

Maude Apatow acted in many films, including Funny People, Other People, This Is 40, The King of Staten Island, The House of Tomorrow, Assassination Nation, and more.

Who is Maude Apatow Boyfriend?

Maude Apatow is in a relationship. Maude Apatow boyfriend’s name is Sam Koppelman.

Sam Kopelman started dating Maude Apatow in 2022. Maude Apatow has not previously dated or been in a relationship with anyone.

Did Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud date?

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud are close friends. Both do not date the other nor are they in a relationship. On Thursday, 22 February 2023, Maud Apatow shared a photo of herself and Angus with the caption “I love you”.

Who are Maude Apatow’s Parents?

Maude Apatow was born to her parent in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Maude Apatow parents are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Maude Apatow’s mother Leslie Mann is an actress and Maude Apatow’s father Judd Apatow is a producer, director, and screenwriter.

Maude Apatow’s full name is Maude Annabelle Apatow. Maude Apatow’s age is 25 years. Maude Apatow’s birth date is 15 December 1997. Maude Apatow did her school studies at the Crossroads School and Interlochen Arts Camp in Interlochen, Michigan.

Maude Apatow graduated from Northwestern University. Maude Apatow’s height is 5 feet 3 inches approx. Maude Apatow’s nationality is American.

