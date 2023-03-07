Is Hailee Steinfeld in a Relationship? Know Hailee Steinfeld Dating History

Hailee Steinfeld is a popular American actress as well as a singer.

Hailee Steinfeld won many awards including a Peabody Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and a Billboard Music Award.

Hailee Steinfeld has also been nominated for many awards including a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Hailee Steinfeld is famous for her work and role in “True Grit” (2010). For this movie, Hailee was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a main Role and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2007, Hailee Steinfeld made her acting debut with the “Back to You” television series. In 2008, Hailee Steinfeld made her film debut with the “Heather: A Fairytale” short film.

Hailee Steinfeld is known for her role in the “Dickinson”, “The Voice”, and “Arcane” television series. In 2023, Hailee Steinfeld will be seen in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty upcoming films.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld Boyfriend?

Hailee Steinfeld was in a relationship before but is currently single. Hailee Steinfeld started dating Cameron Smoller in 2016. Cameron Smoller is an Instagrammer.

Hailey and Cameron made their relationship official in 2017 at the Golden Globes party. Hailey and Cameron broke up in November 2017.

After this, Hailee Steinfeld started dating Niall Horan in December 2017. Niall Horan is an Irish singer. Hailey and Niall broke up a year later in December 2018.

How old is Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee Steinfeld’s age is 26 years. Hailee Steinfeld was born in Tarzana, California, U.S. on 11 December 1996. Hailee Steinfeld’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Hailee Steinfeld did her studies at Ascension Lutheran School, Conejo Elementary, and Colina Middle School.

Who are Hailee Steinfeld’s Parents?

Hailee Steinfeld was born to her parents in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Hailee Steinfeld’s parents are Peter Steinfeld and Cheri Steinfeld. Hailee Steinfeld’s mother is Christian and Hailee Steinfeld’s father is Jewish.

Hailee Steinfeld’s mother Cheri Steinfeld is an interior designer and Hailee Steinfeld’s father Peter Steinfeld a personal trainer. Hailee Steinfeld has a younger brother Griffin.

