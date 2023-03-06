Who was Jane Pauley’s first husband? Does Jane Pauley have a daughter?

Jane Pauley is a notable American television host and author. Since 1972, Jane is also active in news reporting.

Jane Pauley is well known as the successor to Barbara Walters on the NBC morning show Today. Jaane Paule started it at the age of 25. From 1976 to 1989, Allen served as co-anchor, first with Tom Brock, and later with Bryant Gumbel.

The sparkling notes of a trumpet fanfare means it’s time for a Sunday morning staple. Jane Pauley helms SUNDAY MORNING, only on WSJS. 9 AM-10 AM. @CBSSunday @RealJanePauley pic.twitter.com/SUM3dDk2dY — WSJSTriadToday (@WSJSTriadToday) March 6, 2023

Jane Pauley and Gumbel briefly teamed up with Deborah Norville in the late 1980s.

Jane Pauley worked with Stan Phillips on the regular news magazine Dateline NBC from 1992 to 2003.

Jane Pauley left NBC News in 2003. Pauley then hosted The Jane Pauley Show from 2004–2005.

Following this, Jane Pauley began hosting a weekly segment on The Today Show in 2009 as a contributor, sponsored by AARP called “Your Life Calling”.

Jane Pauley co-hosted the 42nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 1990 with Jay Leno and Candice Bergen. In addition, Jane Pauley served as a substitute anchor for NBC Nightly News.

Who is Jane Pauley Husband?

Jane Pauley is a married woman. Jane Pauley husband’s name is Garry Trudeau. He is a popular American cartoonist. Harry is well-recognized for creating the Doonesbury comic strip.

Jane Pauley married Gary Trudeau on 14 June 1980. Jane and Gary have three children – a daughter, Rachel Trudeau, and two sons, Ross Trudeau, and Thomas Trudeau.

How old is Jane Pauley?

Jane Pauley’s real name is Margaret Jane Pauley. Jane Pauley’s age is 72 years. Jane Pauley was born to Richard Pauley and Mary Pauley in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. Jane Pauley’s birth date is 31 October 1950.

Jane Pauley did her studies at Warren Central High School and Indiana University. Jane Pauley’s nationality is American.

Jane Pauley’s Net Worth

Jane Pauley’s net worth is around $40 million. Jane Pauley earned her income as a television host and news reporter. Jane Pauley has hosted and anchored many shows. Jana has received many awards and honors for her work.

Read Also:- Is Jeff Ross Married or Dating Anyone? Know his dating history