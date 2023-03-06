Who is Paul Raci Wife? Is Paul Raci still married?

Paul Raci is a famous American character actor.

Paul is a talented actor in film, stage and television, appearing in numerous projects with small roles in Baskets, Recreation and Parks.

In 2021, Paul was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal (2019).

In 2021, Paul was selected by Nigerian international producer and singer BJ Sam for the Universal Christmas Music Project in the United States. The project also featured Swiss actress Christina Zurbrügg, Bollywood playback singer Jaspinder Narula, and Ghanaian singer Diana Hopeson.

Niki Caro’s THE MOTHER has found its cast. Jennifer Lopez will be joined by Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci & Lucy Paez. Written by Misha Green, JLo plays a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left behind. pic.twitter.com/kq7RuVlOwr — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) September 22, 2021

In 1987, Paul Raci made his acting debut in the “Rent-a-Cop” film as the role of Waiter. In 1992, Paul made his television debut with the “Baywatch” series as Dan.

Paul Raci is famous for his work and role in Switched at Birth, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, Æon Flux, and Sound of Metal.

Paul Raci will be seen in the “Perry Mason” television series and “Butcher’s Crossing” and “The Mother” films.

Paul Raci also acted in many movies and tv series, including The Marshal, 10-8: Officers on Duty, Lucky Louie, Parks and Recreation, Rizzoli & Isles, Baskets, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Fighting Tommy Riley, No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie, and more.

Where does Paul Raci live?

Paul Raci was born to Laurel and Mitchell Raci in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Paul Raci’s age is 74 years. Paul Raci’s birth date is 7 April 1948.

Currently, Paul Raci lives in Burbank. Paul Raci’s family is of Polish Descent. Paul Raci’s nationality is American.

Paul Raci’s parents are deaf, and they speak American Sign Language. Paul Racey was a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy. Paul also achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class (HM2).

Paul Raci served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea (CVA-43) from 1969 to 1973, in addition to serving two tours in Vietnam.

Who is Paul Raci Wife?

Paul Raci is a married man. Paul Raci wife’s name is Liz Hanley Raci.

The couple tied the knot with each other many years back. Paul and Liz Hanley have a daughter named Britta.

Britta is a famous singer-songwriter with the Indie Band It’s Butter.

Paul Racy and his wife Liz Henley are still together after years of marriage and are living their happily married life.

Read Also:- Was Michael Rhodes married? Who is Michael Rhodes Wife?