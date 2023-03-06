Who is Helen Behan Husband? How many children does Helen Behan have?

Helen Behan is a well-known Irish actress. Helen Behan is famous for her work and role in the This Is England ’88 and The Virtues television series.

Helen Behan has been announced as one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow for 2020.

Helen Behan made her acting debut in 2011 as Evelyn on the television series “This is England ’88”. Helen has acted in 3 episodes of the series.

In 2020, Helen Behan made her film debut as Joan with “Wildfire”. In 2021, Helen Behan also starred in the film “The Wolf” as Jacob’s mother.

Helen Behan worked in many films and television series, including Love/Hate (2013), The Virtues (2019), Soulmates (2021), Taken Down (2018), Elizabeth Is Missing (2019), Intruder (2021), Holding (2021), The Box (2021), and more.

In 2020, Helen Behan won the IFTA Film & Drama Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role – TV Drama. She was also nominated for British Academy Film Awards for BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress – TV.

Great start to the next stage of the CREATOR programme, in association with @12bowstreet. Thanks so much to actors @helenbehan & @MoeDunford for joining us, the @12bowstreet actors, our funders, our CREATOR participants &, of course, our Lead Creative Mentor @WalshAisling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5NYCK0mRMM — X-Pollinator (@X_Pollinator_) February 13, 2023

Who is Helen Behan Husband?

Helen Behan’s marital status is married. Helen Behan husband’s name is Caimin. The couple has four children.

Helen Behan’s husband supports her in her acting career. Helen and Caimin celebrate their wedding anniversary on 17 March every year.

Helen Behan did not share much information about her husband and children. Helen prefers to keep her married life private.

How old is Helen Behan?

Helen Behan’s age is 44 years (Not Sure). Helen Behan’s date of birth is March 15, 1979. Helen Behan was born to her parents in Laytown, Co Meath, Republic of Ireland. Helen’s sister took an acting course part-time at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin. Helen Behan’s nationality is Irish.

