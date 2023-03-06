South African TV Presenter Mark Pilgrim has died aged 53 | Cause of Death

Mark Pilgrim was a well-known media personality from South Africa. Mark Pilgrim was well recognized as the host of radio shows on 5FM, 94.5 Kfm, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, Hot919 and Hot102.7fm.

Mark Pilgrim also hosted the first season of Big Brother Africa, both seasons of Big Brother South Africa, and the MNET game show Power of 10.

Mark Pilgrim Cause of Death

On 5 March 2023 the news of Mark Pilgrim’s death came to light. Cancer is said to be the cause of Mark Pilgrim’s death. This news was very sad for the television industry. The sudden passing of Mark Pilgrim came as a shock to everyone.

53 year old radio veteran lost his battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. He had been cancer free for 33 years until last March. By June it spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes. This is horribly sad. 😞https://t.co/nWQN55skoh — COVID VACCINE INJURIES .COM (@Storiesofinjury) March 5, 2023

Mark Pilgrim has died at the age of 53, his employer Hot1027 has confirmed. He said that Mark lived with his family, where he died.

Mark Pilgrim further added- “DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought bravely till the very end. Mark passed peacefully at home with his fiancee Adrienne.

Mark Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which later spread to Mark’s femur, his spine and lymph nodes.

In early 2022, Mark confirmed that his cancer had been cured after 33 years.

Mark Pilgrim said- “I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I’m scared. I’m strong too. The two feelings run parallel to each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my There is a story. And there are more chapters to come.”

After the news of Mark Pilgrim’s death surfaced, his fans and other famous personalities paid tribute to him through social media.

Where was Mark Pilgrim born?

Mark Pilgrim was born in Kent, England. Mark Pilgrim’s birth date was 20 September 1968. Mark Pilgrim was 53 years old when he died. Mark Pilgrim did his studies at Sasolburg High School. Mark Pilgrim’s nationality was South African.

Who is Mark Pilgrim’s Wife?

Mark Pilgrim’s marital status was divorced. Mark Pilgrim’s wife’s name is Nicole Torres.

Mark Pilgrim married Nicole Torres on 7 July 2007 in Mauritius. But in 2020, after 13 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce.

Mark Pilgrim’s wife Nicole gave birth to their first daughter, Tayla-Jean, in April 2010. Nicole gave birth to a second daughter, Alyssa, in 2012.

After divorcing his wife, Mark Pilgrim proposed to his partner Adrienne Watkins on New Year’s Eve. Adrienne Watkins was with Mark until the time of his death.

