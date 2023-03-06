Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, And Darcy Ross Missing After Nightout In Newport

Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Sophie Russon, three girls, have been missing since an early-morning night out on Saturday, March 4, and police are looking for them. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to the three girls.

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, And Darcy Ross Missing:

Since spending a Friday night at the well-known Muffler club in Newport, Wales, Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Sophie Russon have yet to be seen. No family members or friends have been contacted, raising concerns for the three 20-year-old women. Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Sophie Russon, three Newport residents who were last seen leaving the Muffler nightclub to go to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl with two other men who are also thought to be missing, were last seen there.

What Happened?

Their relatives say the three missing girls have not been seen since 2 a.m. They have been inactive on social media since Saturday. The sister of Ms Dot Smith, Lauren Doyle, claims that Smith’s vehicle is still present at the Muffler club. Ms Doyle wrote in a post, “It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas on Friday night before going to Trecco Bay, but they left there for an unidentified location later in the evening. Around two in the morning, they were last seen. The friends and family of the five individuals have all turned to social media to post images of them and request help.

Three girls’ disappearance:

The incident is being looked into, according to a spokesman for Gwent Police. They left the muffler in Maesglas on Friday night and travelled to Trecco Bay but later left for an unknown location. They are thought to be with the two guys. None of them has gotten in touch with friends or family, which is unusual. On March 3rd, around 11 p.m., they were last seen on CCTV at the Maesglas Sports and Social Club in Newport. At around two in the morning, the last person to see any of them would have been at a caravan in Porthcawl Trecco Bay, where they stayed before leaving to pick up someone in Cardiff. m. Saturday, Cardiff Llanedeyrn. ’.

An investigation by the police:

Police have launched an investigation and currently searching for the three girls. VE64 YLB, a white Volkswagen Tiguan with the registration, is wanted by investigators. The boys Shane and Rafel, Eve Smith, Sophie Russon, and Darcy, who were last seen together, are still unaccounted for. Eve’s bag has car keys and a bank card. This means Eve has NO access to funds or her vehicle, according to the reports. Darcy Ross would generally be in touch with us by now, but we haven’t heard from her in over 24 hours. The three missing girls are considered a minimal risk by the police so that phones won’t be tracked around them. We are currently doing everything we can to locate them, but nothing is coming to light, and they will not track phones until a high risk or do an ANPR on the car.

