Motocross racer Brayden Erbacher tragically dies at age 20

Brayden Erbacher died on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The sport’s national champion Brayden Erbacher died over the weekend. The motocross racer died when he was getting off his bike with his parents.

Motocross racer Brayden Erbacher was competing in the first round of the ProMX Championships in Victoria on Sunday morning. Brayden Erbacher fell off his bike and hit his head badly.

Emergency Services and Medical Coordination Brayden Erbacher was quickly treated, but Brayden Erbacher died as his parents watched.

Brayden Erbacher’s mother said the family was “shattered beyond words” following his death at a motorcross event on Sunday. Read more about the incident and the family’s tribute here: https://t.co/JsBTu300Ad pic.twitter.com/XtOG7OfnsL — Brisbane Times (@brisbanetimes) March 6, 2023

Motorcycling Australia banded the event “with immediate effect” and sent spectators home.

According to the report, when Brayden Erbacher fell from his bike, several bikes fell on him, due to which he suffered serious injuries.

Tributes poured in from fans across the Internet for Brayden Erbacher’s death, including a heartwarming post from Brayden Erbacher’s younger brother, Damon Erbacher. Damon Erbacher also rides.

Damon Erbacher’s words- “You were the best big brother and I looked up to you every day. You guided me through life to this point and for that I will be forever grateful,” the young Erbacher said on Instagram.

“I will always be grateful for the time I spent with you, you were always my number 1 role model and the way you carried yourself in life is an inspiration to many… You will be greatly missed. You will always be my big Will be brothers.

Brayden Erbacher’s mother, Corinne, said she was “shattered beyond words”.

“On behalf of the family we would like to thank the entire motocross community for their support while our whole world has been shattered,” Corinne said in a statement.

“He was a larrikin, and was happiest on his bike, playing his guitar and just hanging out with his family and his mates.

“His passing has left a void that can never be filled.”

Brayden Erbacher’s uncle, Elliot Newman, said that Brayden Erbacher “died doing what he loved”. “He was a handsome young man and well-loved by everyone… You can’t replace this man.”

Racer Brayden Erbacher was tragically killed in a bike accident, but the Manjimup Motorcycle Club released a statement saying all and everyone in attendance at the first round of the South West Championship Series on Kinnext Saturday will wear black armbands in memory of Brayden Erbacher.

Manjimup Motor Cycle Club said- “For a sport that can bring so much joy and excitement, it also comes with times of great heartbreak and sadness.”

