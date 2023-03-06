Josh Owens Cause of Death? Moonshiner Josh Owens Death in a Tragic Accident

A well-known moonshiner, Josh Owens, had been plying his trade for years. However, tragedy struck on March 4, 2023, when Owens was involved in a fatal car accident that claimed his life.

Who was Josh Owens?

On the reality series “Moonshiners” on the Discovery Channel, Josh Owens, a well-known moonshiner, was showcased.

He had been producing moonshine for over ten years and was a native of Franklin County, Virginia. Owens was known for his expertise in the field and had even won awards for his moonshine.

Owens had also branched out into other ventures, including a distillery and a line of moonshine-related products.

He had become a popular figure in the moonshining community and amassed a large social media following.

What was the cause of the accident?

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that Owens may have lost control of his car due to icy road conditions.

The area had recently experienced heavy snowfall, and the roads were icy and hazardous. Although they are still investigating the incident, the authorities have not confirmed this.

In Owens’ last video, uploaded to his YouTube channel, he talked about the dangers of moonshining and how important it was to be careful.

He said, “Moonshining can be dangerous, and you must be careful.” You must be responsible and aware of what you’re doing. This is not something you should take seriously.

How The Accident took place?

Owens was driving on Route 33 near Elkton, Virginia when his car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m., and Owens was the only person in the car. Although emergency personnel was called to the scene, Owens was tragically declared dead.

Josh Owens was a well-respected and talented moonshiner who had made a name for himself in the industry.

His passing is tragic for his loved ones, friends, and supporters. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, but one thing is certain: Owens will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Tribute to josh Owens:

Fans of Owens and those involved in the moonshining industry have expressed shock and sadness at the news of his passing.

Many people have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Owens on social media.

One of Owens’ friends and fellow moonshiners, Tim Smith, posted on Instagram, “My heart is heavy today; my brother Josh Owens has passed away. Josh was a true master at his craft, but most of all he was a good friend.

He will be missed by many.”

