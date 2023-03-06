Is Mike Vogel married? Who is Mike Vogel’s wife?

Mike Vogel is a famous American actor and former model. In 2001, Mike made his acting debut with the “Grounded for Life” television series.

In 2003, Mike made his film debut with the “Grind” as the role of Eric Rivers.

Mike Vogel is famous for his role in the $ex/Life, Under the Dome, The Brave, Bates Motel, Grounded for Life, Miami Medical, and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Mike Vogel is acted in many television series, including Wuthering Heights, Childhood’s End, Pan Am, In My Dreams, and more.

Mike Vogel also appears in many films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Rumor Has It…, The Deaths of Ian Stone, Open Graves, She’s Out of My League, The Help, Jake Squared, What’s Your Number?, The Case for Christ, Secret Obsession, The Boy, Fantasy Island, and more.

How old is Mike Vogel?

Mike Vogel’s real name is Michael James Vogel. Mike Vogel’s age is 43 years. Mike Vogel’s birth date is 17 July 1979. Mike Vogel was born to Jim Vogel and Kathy Vogel in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Mike Vogel’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Mike Vogel has two siblings- Daniel Aaron Vogel and Kristin Vogel. Mike Vogel did his studies at William Tennent High School and Cairn University. Mike Vogel’s nationality is American.

Who is Mike Vogel wife?

Mike Vogel is a married man. Mike Vogel wife’s name is Courtney Vogel. She is a former model.

Mike married Courtney Vogel in January 2003. The couple is together till the present time and is enjoying their married life.

Mike Vogel and Courtney have three children – Gabriel James (b. 25 September 2013), Charlie B (b. 2 June 2009), and Cassie Renee (b. 20 February 2007).

Mike Vogel resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and children.

