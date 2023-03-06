Is Jeff Ross Married or Dating Anyone? Know his dating history

Jeff Ross is a popular American stand-up comedian as well as an actor. Jeff Ross is well-recognized as the “Roastmaster General” for his multiple appearances at celebrity roasts held by the New York Friars Club, his insult comedy, the Netflix historical comedy series Historical Roasts, and the Comedy Central Roast television series.

In 2009, the Chicago Tribune billed Jeff Ross as “The New Millennium Don Rickles”.

In 2006, Jeff made his directorial debut with “Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie”. It also won the Best Film award at the Comedy Film Festival.

‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross asks, “Who would be the ideal Vegas personality?” to roast. He gets a few candidates. https://t.co/XHEq5Yop4B — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 4, 2023

In 1994, Jeff Ross made his television debut with the “A&E’s An Evening at the Improv” series. In 1996, Jeff Ross made his film debut with the “Celtic Pride” as the role of Car Theft Victim.

Jeff Ross is famous for his work in the Crank Yankers, Historical Roasts, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Sneaky Pete, The Burn with Jeff Ross, and Where My Dogs At? tv shows.

Who is Jeff Ross Wife/Girlfriend?

Jeff Ross has never married, only he does not have a wife. Jeff Ross is currently single. Jeff Ross is not in a relationship with anyone right now.

According to the sources, Jeff Ross had one relationship before. But that ended long ago. Jeff Ross decided to be single in his life.

Jeff Ross is so caught up in his career and success that he doesn’t need anyone else. Jeff Ross decided to live his further life by being single.

How old is Jeff Ross?

Jeff Ross’s birth name is Jeffrey Ross Lifschultz. Jeff Ross is well known as Roastmaster General. Jeff Ross’s age is 57 years. Jeff Ross’s date of birth is 13 September 1995.

Jeff Ross was born to his parents in Springfield, New Jersey, United States. Jeff Ross’s height is approx 5 feet 9 inches. Jeff Ross’s nationality is American.

Jeff Ross did his studies at Boston University College of Communication and Jonathan Dayton High School.

