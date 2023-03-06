How did Michael Rhodes die? The Member Of Supergroup And Bass Player Is Dead

A well-known bassist named Michael Rhodes has passed away. Let’s look at the musician’s passing, and Michael Rhodes’s precise cause of death.

How did Michael Rhodes die?

One of Nashville’s top bassists, Michael Rhodes, died at 69. Jimmy Barnes posted sincere condolences on social media with the message, “RIP Michael Rhodes, among the best. We all adore the records to which Michael contributed bass. Collaborating with him was a pleasure in Nashville and Las Vegas. Michael, take it easy. “For nearly 50 years, Michael Rhodes played bass for various artists, sessions, and tours. He will be remembered for his music all over the world. Yet another talented musician has passed away. Legendary bassist Michael Rhodes is a wonderful person who is also very funny. His wife Lindsay expressed her sorrow over his passing by stating, “He loved jazz and John Coltrane, all those guys and constantly feeding him, it. Rhodes is survived by his wife, Lindsay Fairbanks Rhodes, his children, Jason Rhodes and Melody Wind Rhodes, and Lindsay’s sons, Van and Weston Hayes. Ryley Bruce Hillman, Jenna Nicole Hillman, Cayman Rhodes, Cora Rhodes, Wylder Rhodes, and Kingsley Rhodes are his grandchildren.

Who is Michael Rhodes?

On September 16, 1953, Michael Rhodes was conceived. Due to the fact that both of his parents were musicians, he was raised in a musical family. His father was a musician who played the accordion, and his mother was a pianist. Rhodes has fathered two children from each of his two marriages. His reputation as a reclusive individual. Despite having a reserved personality, Rhodes has always been honest about his love of music and the impact his family has had on his musical career.

Michael Rhodes:

Michael Rhodes, a bassist and session musician, has made a name for himself in the music business as one of the most in-demand session musicians. Bob Seger, Faith Hill, and Taylor Swift are among the musicians he has collaborated with. The Grammy-winning Mark Knopfler and Emmylou albums are among the recordings he has also contributed to. In addition to the bass, Rhodes is proficient on the guitar, mandolin, and banjo. He has performed both live and on record with The Grahams, his band. Several film and television soundtracks also featured his music. Rhodes has long been admired for his musicality, adaptability, and professionalism. He’s still in demand as a performer and teammate in the music business.

What is Michael Rhodes’s Cause of Death?

The music business was shocked by the tragic death of musician Michael Rhodes. At 69 years old, he was. On March 4, in the early hours, Rhodes passed away in his Nashville, Tennessee, home. A spokesperson for him confirmed Rhodes’ passing. Rhodes passed away on Saturday morning at his Nashville, Tennessee, residence. The family has asked for privacy and respect during this trying time, so the cause of his death has not yet been made public.

Obituary:

There will be a later announcement regarding the memorial service’s plans. His family has asked that donations be made to the Music Health Alliance, which aids musicians needing support and healthcare, instead of flowers. You can mail checks to Music Health Alliance at 2737 Larmon Dr., Nashville, TN 37204, or online at musichealthalliance.com. In addition, Rhodes’ family advocates listening to music that has special meaning for you; before his death, Rhodes enjoyed listening to John Coltrane. All of the world’s music fans and his family and friends will miss him.

