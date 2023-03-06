Cliff Newman Judge Son Brian Newman: What Happened with him

On January 3, Judge Clifton Newman announced the sentence to life in prison for Alex Murdaugh. Earlier, the famous OTT platform Netflix released the show Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. This series is based on the Murdaugh family incidents. During this trial, Judge Clifton also suffered through personal loss, his son died in a tragic event. We will read what happened with his son; keep reading.

Alex Murdaugh: What happened to him

Judge Clifton Newmans’s son Brain died a few months ago; just after the death of his son, he was sentenced to Alex Murdaugh for life in prison. Due to a blood clot in the heart, Newman’s son Brian died on January 3, 2023. Brian was a very bright son of his father; he followed his father’s way and became the Coulumcia’s youngest councilman.

The exciting thing that was revealed during the trial was that he had been estranged from his father. He has not seen his son since the last years before his death. According to some other source, the reason behind the estrangement was Brain’s high-profile lifestyle; he was involved in alcohol and drugs. Also, both had many run-ins with the law.

Apart from all things, Judge Newman tried to get his son into a rehab centre many times. The death of Brian makes the life of Judge Newman hard, and also struggles during the trial. During the trials, he was seen crying on several occasions. Sometimes he took a break during the ongoing trial.

But he remained professional and made the right decision in the case of Alex Murdaugh, the sentence he deserved.

Know more about Brian Newman :

Brain DeQuincey Newman is a resident of Columbia, South Carolina. He was a fantastic personality by nature. He died at the age of 41. Brain completed his college education at the South Carolina School of Law and Morehouse College; earlier, he graduated from Spring Valley High School.

Earlier, he started his career as a practising attorney and later worked as an assistant solicitor city council. Now many people know the story behind Alex Murdaugh because this new documentary has brought further attention to this trial.

People’s thoughts are shifted about judge Newman, and now they all see him as struggling with deep sorrow and sadness. But he did his job in a very efficient way and gave the correct verdict after the trial.

Funeral service details :

Funeral services were held on January 9 at 11 a.m. at I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Chruch located at 7801 Wilson Boulevard Columbia SC 29201. His whole family, Including his parents, Clifton and Patricia Newman and his three siblings, Kellee, Corwyn and Jocelyn, remembered him at the time of Funeral.

