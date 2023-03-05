Who was Julian Orchard Wife? Know his dating history

Julian Orchard was a professional British comedy actor. Julian Orchard began his career with theatre plays.

In 1959, Julian Orchard made his acting debut with “The Great Van Robbery” as the role of Brady. This movie was a low-budget British crime film.

After that, in 1961, Julian Orchard acted in his second film, “Three on a Spree” as Walker.

In 1979, Julian Orchard has last seen in “The London Connection” as Driscoll.

Julian Orchard also acted in many film and tv shows, including Kill or Cure (1962), Father Came Too! (1964), The Spy with a Cold Nose (1966), Carry On Doctor (1967), Oliver! (1968), Crooks Anonymous (1962), A Stitch in Time (1963), Futtocks End (1970), Bless This House (1972), The Slipper and the Rose (1976), Crossed Swords (1977), Carry On Henry (1971), and more.

Julian Orchard Cause of Death

Julian Orchard died suddenly on 21 June 1979 in a hospital in Westminster, London, England. When Julian Orchard died, he was 49. Julian Orchard’s cause of death is said to be a minor illness.

The sudden death of Julian Orchard sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. His family, relatives and fans were deeply saddened by the death of Julian Orchard and paid tribute to him in different ways.

British and Irish TV and film birthdays for 3 March Remembering Julian Orchard

(3 March 1930 – 21 June 1979)

English comedy actor. pic.twitter.com/cLwBVgjy4j — Mark Fowler (@MarkFow74007631) March 3, 2023

Julian Dean Chavasse Orchard was known as Julian Orchard. Julian Orchard was born to his parents on March 3 1930. Julian Orchard was from Wheatley, Oxfordshire, England.

Julian Orchard did his school at Shrewsbury School, and he did his acting studies at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Julian Orchard’s nationality was British.

Who was Julian Orchard Wife?

Julian Orchard was a married man. Julian Orchard wife’s name was Susan B. Cartwright.

In 1966, Julian Orchard married Susan B. Married Cartwright. The couple was happy with their married life.

Julian Orchard’s wife supported Julian until his death. She was with Julian till 1979. Not much information is available on Julian Orchard’s wife and children.

