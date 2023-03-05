Who is Alesha Dixon’s husband Now? Is Alesha Dixon still married?

Alesha Dixon is a famous British television personality, singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer, and author.

Alesha Dixon is well-recognized in the early 2000s as a member of the garage, hip hop group Mis-Teeq, and R&B.

Alesha Dixon’s group split in 2005 and after that Alesha pursued a career in the music industry as a solo artist.

At the beginning of her career, Alesha signed a contract with Polydor Records.

Alesha Dixon released her first solo album “Fire Up” in 2006. Alesha released “Lipstick”, the first single from her debut album, and followed it up with “Knockdown”.

Alesha’s decline in popularity after the release of the single “Knockdown” led to her being dropped from Polydor.

Alesha Dixon is famous for her work in Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent, Alesha’s Street Dance Stars, and Walk the Line television shows.

A propósito do anúncio dos apresentadores do ESC, dei por mim a pensar que a Alesha Dixon é uma espécie de “Mariah Carey britânica”. A moça apenas tem um global hit na vida e ainda assim continua a aparecer na televisão. Nada contra. Até gosto + dela. pic.twitter.com/ItsbcoL97R — Diogo Alves (@diogoalves90) February 22, 2023

Who is Alesha Dixon Husband Now?

Alesha Dixon married twice. Alesha Dixon has two husbands. Alesha Dixon’s first husband’s name is Harvey. Alesha Dixon’s second husband’s name is Azuka Ononye.

Alesha Dixon first married British rapper Harvey in 2005. But after a year of marriage, in 2006, Alesha divorced Harvey.

Presently the husband of Alesha Dixon is Azuka Ononye. Alesha married Ajuka in 2017 and is together to the present time.

Alesha Dixon has had many relationships after divorcing her first husband and before marrying her second, which includes James Chandler, Pharrell Williams (2004), Matt Di Angelo (2007 – 2008).

Alesha Dixon also briefly dated Robert Kaczynski in 2007.

Alesha Dixon has two children with Azuka Ononye – daughter Azura Sienna, born in October 2013, and daughter Anaya Safiya, born on 20 August 2019.

How old is Alesha Dixon?

Alesha Dixon’s full name is Alesha Anjanette Dixon. Alesha Dixon’s date of birth is 7 October 1978. Alesha Dixon’s age is 44 years. Alesha Dixon was born to Beverly Harris and Melvin Dixon in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England.

Alesha Dixon’s father is Jamaican and Alesha Dixon’s mother is English. Alesha Dixon has six half-siblings. Alesha Dixon did her studies at Monk’s Walk School. Alesha Dixon’s height is 5 feet 5 inches approx.

Read Also:- Is Beboit Mcginnis in a Relationship? Know his Dating and Love Life