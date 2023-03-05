Who did Kali Uchis date? Know Kali Uchis Dating History

Kali Uchi is a famous Colombian-American singer-songwriter.

Kali released his first mixtape “Drunken Bubble” in 2012. This was followed by the release of Kali’s first EP “Por Vida” in 2015.

In 2018, Kali released her debut studio album, “Isolation”. Following this, Kali released her second album, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios). Kali’s first and second albums were in the Spanish language. The single “Telepatia” was released from the album, which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Kali won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for Kaytranada’s single “10%”.

In 2023, Kali releases the “Red Moon in Venus” studio album. The same year, Kali release “I Wish You Roses” and “Moonlight” singles.

In 2020, Kali released her second EP “To Feel Alive”.

Kali released many songs, including “Lottery”, “Tyrant”, “Ridin’ Round”, “After the Storm”, “Aquí Yo Mando”, “Fue Mejor”, “Desafinado”, “La Única”, “Another Day in America”, “See You Again”, “Get You”, “Sad Girlz Luv Money”, “She’s My Collar”, and more.

How old is Kali Uchi?

Kali Uchi’s real name is Karly-Marina Loaiza. Kali Uchi’s age is 28 years. Kali Uchi’s date of birth is 17 July 1994. Kali Uchi was born to her parents in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S.

Kali Uchi’s height is 5 feet 5 inches approx. Kali Uchi graduated from Alexandria City High School. Kali Uchi’s nationality is American and Colombian.

Who is Kali Uchi Husband/Boyfriend?

Kali Uchi is an unmarried woman. Kali Uchi is in a relationship. Kali Uchi husband/boyfriend’s name is Don Toliver.

Kali Uchi started a relationship with Don Tolliver in 2020. Kaali and Don have officially confirmed their relationship.

Previously, Kali was in a relationship with Uchi Yung Glish and Omar Apollo.

