Is Prue Leith married? Who is Prue Leith Husband?

Prue Leith is a popular South African restaurateur, chef, journalist, cookery writer, television presenter/broadcaster, and novelist.

Prue Leith is well-recognized as the Chancellor of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh.

Prue Leith appeared on The Great British Bake Off in March 2017. Prue Leith replaces Mary Berry.

Prior to this Prue Leith had served as a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, at which time the television show moved to Channel 4.

“As the law stands, the choice for terminally ill Brits is grim: suffering, suicide or Switzerland. We need to legalise compassionate and gentle assisted death.” Powerful words from @PrueLeith Doing nothing is not an option.#YesToDignityhttps://t.co/mYyoBnEUyq — Dignity in Dying (@dignityindying) March 2, 2023

How many husbands has Prue Leith had?

Prue Leith is a married woman. Pru married twice. Prue Leith’s first husband is René Kruger (m. 1974–2002) and Prue Leith’s second husband is John Playfair (m. 2016). Prue Leith is currently living her married life happily with her second husband.

Who is Prue Leith Husband?

Prue Leith married Rene Kruger in 1974. René Kruger is a South African property developer and author. Prue Leith and Rene Kruger had a 13-year affair before their marriage.

Earlier she was together till her death in December 2002 with her husband. René Kruger died in 2002 at the age of 80.

Prue and René Kruger have two children—a daughter Li-Da Kruger (a Cambodian adoptee) who is a film producer and a son Danny Kruger who was a speechwriter and advisor to David Cameron.

Prue Leith married retired clothing designer John Playfair in October 2016.

What is Prue Leith famous for?

Prue Leith specializes in gastronomy. Prue is one of the foremost authorities on all things culinary in the country. Prue Leith is well recognized as one of the UK’s most renowned restaurateurs and caterers. Prue Leith is a well-known broadcaster, TV cook, and cookery writer.

Prue Leith Bio

Prue Leith’s real name is Dame Prudence Margaret Leith. Prue Leith’s age is 83 years. Prue Leith’s birth date is 18 February 1940. Prue Leith was born to Margaret Inglis and Sam Leith in Cape Town, Cape Province, Union of South Africa.

Prue Leith’s mother was an actress and Prue Leith’s father worked for African Explosives. Prue Leith’s nationality is South African.

Prue Leith did her school study at Cordon Bleu Cookery School. Prue Leith graduated from St Mary’s School, Waverley, and the University of Cape Town.

Read Also:- Is Andrew Tate in a Relationship? Who is Andrew Tate Girlfriend?