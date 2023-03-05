Is LaLa Anthony in a relationship? Who is LaLa Anthony Boyfriend?

Lala Anthony is a popular American actress and television personality. Lala Anthony is well-recognized for her work as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live.

Lala Anthony was the host of VH1 reality tv shows Flavor of Love, Charm School with Ricki Lake, For the Love of Ray J, I Love New York and Real Chance of Love.

In 2001, Lala made her television debut with the “Wherehouse Live” tv series as host. In 2001, Lala Anthony made her film debut with the “Two Can Play That Game” as DJ.

In 2022, Lala Anthony appeared in the “Power Book II: Ghost” tv show and “9 Bullets” film.

In 2023, Lala Anthony appears in the “You People” film. Lala Anthony will be seen in “The Perfect Find” and “The Waterboyz” films.

Why is Lala Anthony famous?

Lala Anthony is famous for her role in Think Like a Man (2012), Power (2014-15), La La’s Full Court Life (2011-14), and more.

Who is LaLa Anthony Husband?

LaLa Anthony’s marital status is divorced. LaLa Anthony husband’s name is Carmelo Anthony. He is an American professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lala Anthony got engaged to Carmelo Anthony on Christmas Day in 2004. Lala met Carmelo in 2003. In September 2006, Lala Anthony and her husband Carmelo announced that they were expecting their first child. On 7 March 2007, Lala gave birth to a son named Kian Carmelo Anthony.

Lala and Carmelo Anthony married in New York on July 10, 2010, officiated by Michael Eric Dyson of Cipriani. In June 2021, Lala filed for divorce from her husband, Carmelo.

Who is LaLa Anthony Boyfriend?

Lala Anthony had some relationships before marriage and after her divorce from her husband. Before marriage, Lala Anthony had a relationship with R.L. and Memphis Bleek.

After getting divorced from her husband after the marriage, the rumour of Lala Anthony’s boyfriends surfaced. Lala Anthony was rumoured to be in a relationship with Da Vinci. Both were seen shaking hands. Da Vinci is 13 years younger than Lala.

Lala Anthony has not confirmed the rumours of a relationship with Da Vinci, due to which it is not confirmed whether they are in a relationship or not.

How old is Lala Vasquez Anthony?

Lala Anthony’s real name is Alani Nicole Vázquez. Lala Anthony’s age is 40 years. Lala Anthony was born to Carmen Surillo in New York City, U.S. Lala Anthony’s birth date was 25 June 1982.

Lala Anthony has three siblings- Solana Vazquez, Christian Vazquez, and Aviana Vazquez. Lala Anthony did her studies at Howard University.

Read Also:- Is Sonya Deville in a relationship? Who is Sonya Deville Fiance?