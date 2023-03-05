Is Lake Bell in a relationship? Who is Lake Bell’s Husband?

Lake Bell is a famous American actress, director, and screenwriter. In 2002, Lake Bell made her acting debut with the “Speakeasy” film and “ER” television series.

In 2022, Lake Bell appeared in the “Summering” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” films and “Pam & Tommy” television.

What is Lake Bell famous for?

Lake Bell is best known for her role and works in movies and tv series. Lake Bell is famous for Under Still Waters, It’s Complicated, Worst Enemy, In a World…, Childrens Hospital (2008–2016), Surface (2005-2006), BoJack Horseman (2015-2018), Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015), Bless This Mess (2019–2020), Harley Quinn (2019-present), and more.

How old is Lake Bell?

Lake Bell’s age is 43 years. Lake Bell’s full name is Lake Siegel Bell. Lake Bell was born to Harvey Siegel and Robin Bell in New York City, U.S. Lake Bell’s birth date is 24 March 1979.

Lake Bell has a sibling whose name is Luke Bell Siegel. Lake Bell’s mother Robin Bell is Protestant and Lake Bell’s father Harvey Siegel is Jewish. Lake Bell’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx.

Lake Bell did her studies at The Chapin School in New York and Westminster School, School Year Abroad (SYA), and Saint Edwards School. Lake Bell graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Rose Bruford College.

Who is Lake Bell Husband?

Lake Bell’s marital status is divorced. Lake Bell husband’s name is Scott Campbell. He is an artist and a tattoo artist.

In 2011, Lake Bell started dating Scott Campbell. Lake and Scott met when Lake played himself in an episode of the second season of “How to Make It in America”.

Scott and Lake got engaged in 2012 on Lake Bell’s birthday. Scott and Lake married a year later on 1 June 2013, at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In late October 2014, a relative of his, Bataya Lake, gave birth to a daughter named Nova Campbell. Lake gave birth to Scott’s second child, Osgood Campbell, in May 2017.

In October 2020, Lake and Scott announced that they were separating. Lake filed for divorce on 28 October 2020.

Is Chris Rock and Lake Bell still together?

Lake Bell is in a relationship. After divorcing her husband, Lake started dating Chris Rock on July 7, 2022. Chris Rock is an American comedian and actor. Both are together from 2022 till the present time.

