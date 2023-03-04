Who killed Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso?

On duty, Chicago Police Office Andres Vasquez Lasso, 32, were killed by an 18-year-old on Wednesday around 5 P.M. Accused Steaven Montano, 18, was charged with first-degree murder for the alleged incident.

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso Cause Of death

Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodger described details of the alleged murder. He mentioned that the incident was held on Wednesday around 4 to 5 P.M. Accused Montano’s 37-year-old girlfriend called 911 and raised a complaint for domestic violence against Montano. Around the time police reached the house, accused Montano escaped from there.

Montano had a gun with him. Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso and his subordinate noticed it and tried to chase the accused. This chase started from South Spaulding Avenue, where Montano’s girlfriend’s residence was.

After the escape, Montano even tried to hide his weapon but was unsuccessful. He asked the neighbor to hide the weapon, but they refused. After that, he ran through other houses’ yard fences to escape the police chase.

Chicago Police Officer Vasquez Lasso and his subordinate took a vehicle to grab the accused. In between, Montano landed in Sawyer Elementary School’s premises yard and got stuck. Despite repeated warnings to stop and surrender, he refused to do so. Unfortunately, the accused, Montano started gun firing on Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso at Gage Park. In firing, Officer was injured critically still; he backfired on Montano. Montano got severely injured in the incident. He was hospitalized.

Chicago Police Officer Andres was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where hospital authorities declared him dead.

Case Investigation

The alleged killing incident is under investigation by Chicago Police Department. Authorities confirmed that Accused Montano was a habitual offender. He has a police record regarding the theft case. He

Police Authorities recovered the weapon which was used in the alleged murder. Accused Montano is in I.C.U. for further treatment. His next hearing will be held on 22nd March.

Officer Andres recorded the incident on a body camera, and police are investigating the case. Accused Montano ordered non-bailable arrest by Judge Mary Marubio.

Obituary Andres Vasquez Lasso

The sudden demise of Chicago Police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso created a wave of sorrow around the community, family and friends, and subordinates. Everyone in the community is morning for this brave officer.

GoFundMe was launched for the officer’s funeral and to support his family financially.

Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department paid tribute to their courageous officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.