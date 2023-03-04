Who is Tom Sizemore Wife? What is Tom Sizemore Cause of Death?

Tom Sizemore was a famous American actor. In 1989, Tom Sizemore made his acting debut with the “Gideon Oliver” television series and “Lock Up” film.

In 2022, Tom Sizemore appeared in many movies and tv shows including Barbee Rehab, Damon’s Revenge, Project Skyquake, Vampfather, The Electric Man, Bullet Train Down, Impuratus, Battle for Pandora, The Legend of Jack and Diane, Night of the Tommyknockers, Dine n’ Dashians 3, and more.

In 2023, Tom Sizemore appears in Made Vicious, Breakout, and The Getter. Tom Sizemore was famous for his role and work in the Robbery Homicide Division, Dr. Vegas, Superstorm, Shooting Sizemore, Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House, Barbee Rehab, and more.

Tom Sizemore Cause of Death

Tom Sizemore died on 3 March 2023 at the age of 61 in Burbank, California, USA. Tom Sizemore’s cause of death is a brain aneurysm.

On February 18, 2023, Tom ruptured a brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles, after which he was in critical condition and was hospitalized at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Tom Sizemore’s representative, Charles Lago, made a statement on February 27 that doctors “see no more hope and have chosen an end-of-life decision” for Tom Sizemore’s family.

Tom Sizemore has died after being taken off life support, his manager Charles Lago confirmed to Variety. The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18. https://t.co/UoJrmpIT11 pic.twitter.com/CrrIHbWKUJ — Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2023

Who is Tom Sizemore Wife?

Tom Sizemore’s marital status was divorced. Tom Sizemore wife’s name was Maeve Quinlan. She was also an Actress.

Tom married Maeve in 1996 and divorced a few years later in 1999. The reason for the couple’s divorce was Tom’s attitude toward drugs related to the situation.

In 2005, Tom Sizemore became father to his girlfriend Janelle McIntyre’s children. Janelle McIntyre has given birth to twins. Janelle McIntire’s children’s names are Jagger Sizemore and Jayden Sizemore.

Tom Sizemore Biography (Summary)

Tom Sizemore’s real name was Thomas Edward Sizemore Jr. Tom Sizemore’s age was 61 years. Tom Sizemore was born to Thomas Edward Sizemore and Judith Sizemore in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

Tom Sizemore’s date of birth was 29 November 1961. Tom Sizemore’s height is 1.8m approx. Tom Sizemore’s father was a lawyer and philosophy professor and Tom Sizemore’s mother was a member of the city of Detroit ombudsman staff.

Tom’s maternal grandfather was of French and Native American ancestry, and his paternal grandfather was African-American. Tom Sizemore did his studies at Wayne State University and Temple University.

Tom Sizemore’s nationality was American. Tom Sizemore’s net worth is around $5 Million.

