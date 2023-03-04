We must inform the death of Wally Fawkes, a famous British cartoonist and jazz musician, at 98, with tremendous grief and regret. Fawkes was known for his four-decade Strip Tease serial in The Daily Express newspaper and his famed Flook Quartet jazz ensemble.

Who was Guy Fawkes?

Wally Fawkes was a diverse artist who studied music and visual arts. He was born in Vancouver, Canada, in 1924 and relocated to the United Kingdom seven years later. He was unable to serve in the Second World War due to sickness. During this period, he occupied himself by performing jazz in bomb shelters and camouflaging industries, earning him the moniker ‘Trog’. In the 1950s, he shared the stage with Humphrey Lyttleton and Louis Armstrong while working as a cartoonist at the Daily Mail under Leslie Illingworth’s tutelage.

This culminated in his most well-known piece, Flook. From 1949 through 1985, the comic strip included co-writers such as Lyttleton, singer-songwriter Quentin Blake, and actor Richard Briers. Wally Fawkes died on Wednesday in a London care home from dementia issues, surrounded by family and friends.

What Happened to Wally Fawkes?

Wally Fawkes, the acclaimed British cartoonist and jazz musician, died on Wednesday at 98. He had been unwell for a short time before his death.

Social Media Tributes to Guy Fawkes:

Flook by Trong expresses his condolences: I just learned that Wally Fawkes died on Wednesday. This is a massive blow to the British cartooning community. At this moment, their thoughts are on his family. I’ll share more in the coming days.

Adam Smith Posts Memories on Facebook I learned today that my all-time favourite cartoonist, Wally Fawkes, died on Wednesday. He was 98 years old, so it’s not surprising, but it’s still heartbreaking. I can’t describe how much I admire this man’s brilliance as a visual artist: I don’t believe anybody else could smoothly combine the excellent characteristics of a fine painting with the abstracted energy of comics.

His legacy lives on via the various pieces of art he made throughout his lifetime, such as pictures for books by writers such as P.G Wodehouse and artwork for jazz performers such as Art Pepper and Flook. Those whose lives were touched by his inventiveness and service devotion have been deeply affected by his death.

