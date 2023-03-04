Was David Lindley Married? Who is David Lindley Wife?

David Lindley was a popular American musician. David was well-recognized as the founder of the band El Rayo-X.

David Lindley worked with many famous performers including Curtis Mayfield, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Linda Ronstadt, Ry Cooder, Bonnie Raitt, and Dolly Parton.

David Lindley played guitar on a wide variety of instruments, leading Sound Guitar magazine to refer to David not as a multi-instrumentalist, but as a “maxi-instrumentalist”.

David played strings on most instruments, including violin, acoustic and electric guitars, gumbus, upright and electric basses, banjo, bouzouki, lap steel guitar, mandolin, hardingfele, cümbüş, bağlama, charango, cittern, oud, and zither.

David composed music for some films and also composed music. Besides this, David also served as the music director.

David Lindley released many solos, including Bernice (Epic) with Kaleidoscope, Side Trips (Epic) with Kaleidoscope, Mr. Dave, Win This Record! (Asylum), Very Greasy (Elektra) #174 US, The Sweet Sunny North (Shanachie Records) with Henry Kaiser in Norway, Twango Bango II (with Wally Ingram), David Lindley—Big Twang, and more.

David Lindley died at the age of 78

David Lindley died on 3 March 2023 at the age of 78 due to an undisclosed illness.

The death of David Lindley started a wave of sadness in the music industry. His fans were deeply saddened by his death and are paying tribute to him through social media.

David Lindley, the multi-instrumentalist who played with Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Graham Nash and David Crosby, Rod Stewart, and Warren Zevon, among others has died at age 78. pic.twitter.com/lve5fKVUAM — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 4, 2023

Who is David Lindley Wife?

David Lindley was a married man. David Lindley wife’s name is Joan Darrow.

David married Joan Darrow before 1970. Joan Darrow was the sister of Chris Darrow, a frontman of David’s music band Kaleidoscope.

In 1970, David and Joan had a daughter named Rosanne. In the 1990s, Bright became a country singer with the Mountain Choir and the Mountain Goats.

Where is David Lindley from?

David Lindley’s full name was David Perry Lindley. David Lindley was also known as De Paris Letante or Mr. Dave. David Lindley’s nationality was American.

David Lindley was born to his parents on 21 March 1944. David Lindley’s age was 78 years. David Lindley was from San Marino, California, U.S.

Read Also:- Does Sophia Bush have a husband? Is Sophia Bush in a relationship?