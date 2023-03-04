Police arrest Rosalia Messina Denaro sister of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Rosalia Messina Denaro, also known as Rosetta, 67, is the sister of Matteo Denaro, the top Sicilian Mafia criminal, who was recently arrested after some evidence surfaced in his sister’s house.

Who is Matteo Messina Denaro?

Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, is an Italian mobster and the boss of the Sicilian Mafia. He had been hiding in Sicily since 1993 and on the run. He was discovered on January 16 outside a private cancer clinic in Palermo and was taken into custody.

He was arrested and sentenced to life, after which he was taken into a maximum-security prison in central L’ Aquila province. He is known for his ruthlessness, intelligence, and ability to evade capture.

Numerous crimes, including murder and extortion, had made him a most wanted man in Sicily. Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellini, both top prosecutors, were among his victims. Also, he was convicted of murdering the 12-year-old son of a mobster, who later became a state witness. He was strangled to death and later dissolved into acid in 1996; he was also convicted of bombings in Milan, Florence, and Rome in 1993.

Coded Message: “Fragolone or “big Strawberry”

While on the run, he sent coded messages to his relatives and the organization with her sister’s help.

According to reports, she acted as the treasurer, a major part of the mafia. She was known through her code name, “Fragolone,” or “Big Strawberry.”

According to the notes that the police found, it was said that Matteo considered himself a victim of the justice system and wanted more and more people to join his community to fight against the system.

Rosalia Messina Denaro arrested

The sister of the top mobster, described as "the last godfather of the Sicilian Mafia," was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2023, by ROS special unit, on charges of associating with the mafia organization.

She was under investigation after officers found a note in Rosalia’s house, which might seem unintelligible jumbled words, signs, and letters at first glance. But upon proper investigation, it was revealed that it is a note showing a man struggling with colon cancer. Which, reportedly, was written by Matteo himself to his sister.

