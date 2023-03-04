Is Steve Mackey married? Who is Steve Mackey Wife?

Stevie Mackey was a famous British musician and record producer. Stevie Mackey was well-recognized as the bass guitarist for the alternative rock band Pulp.

Stevie Mackey joined Pulp in 1989. As a record producer, Stevie Mackey produced albums and songs for M.I.A., Florence + the Machine, The Long Blondes, and Arcade Fire.

Stevie Mackey played on Separations after joining Pulp in 1989 and released on Fire Records. Stevie Mackey continued to record, write and tour with the band as they found success in the 1990s.

Albums recorded by Stevie Mackey include- His ‘n’ Hers, Different Class, Intro – The Gift Recordings, This Is Hardcore, and We Love Life.

Stevie Mackey passed away at the age of 56

Stevie Mackey died suddenly on 2 March 2023 at the age of 56. Stevie Mackey’s death It was announced on Pulp’s Twitter account that Stevie Mackey had died on the morning of March 2.

Stevie Mackey was admitted to the hospital for three months due to an undisclosed illness. He died during treatment at the hospital.

As the news of Stevie Mackey’s death broke, his fans and relatives paid tribute through social media.

Pulp announce death of bass player Steve Mackey – paying tribute to their ‘beloved friend’ https://t.co/bgfAp1QJDi — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 2, 2023

What is Stevie Mackey nationality?

Stevie Mackey was born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, to his parents. Stevie Mackey’s date of birth was 10 November 1966. Stevie Mackey died at the age of 56. Stevie Mackey’s nationality was English.

Stevie Mackey’s full name was Stephen Patrick Mackey. Stevie Mackey did his studies at Hinde House Comprehensive and the Royal College of Art.

Who is Steve Mackey Wife?

Stevie Mackey was a married man. Stevie Mackey wife’s name is Katie Grand. Stevie and Katie have a son, whose name is Marley- who was born in 1996.

Stevie Mackey married his current girlfriend, Katie Grand, in 2009. Katie Grand is an English stylist, fashion journalist, and creative director. In 2009, Katie founded the fashion magazine LOVE. Stevie Mackay lived in North London with his wife and son after marriage.

