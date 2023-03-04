Is Sonya Deville in a relationship? Who is Sonya Deville Fiance?

Sonya Deville is a famous American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist.

Sonya is signed to WWE, where she goes by the ring name Sonya Deville and performs on the SmackDown brand. Sonya Deville is also an Adam Pierce and a former on-screen authority figure.

Sonya Deville rose to fame on the 2015 season of “WWE Tough Enough” as a contestant, where she placed 11th. Sonya then signed a contract with WWE and was sent to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Why was Sonya Deville arrested?

In the early weeks of March, it was reported that Sonya DeVille was arrested on February 19, 2023, in New Jersey on suspicion of carrying a firearm in her car.

Even after the arrest and this incident, she is going to be seen in the upcoming WWE shows and will not be removed from the road.

According to PW Insider, the performance is expected for the 29-year-old company.

It has also been said in the PWInsider report that there is no pressure on Sonia due to the arrest of Sonya Deville. WWE knew she was carrying a firearm. When hunters found his house and broke into it many years ago.

Sonya Deville did not carry the gun freely, but rather the gun was locked inside the spare compartment of her car. Sonya Deville will be presented in court later this month. The Atlantic City Police Department has also released a statement on the incident with Sonya Deville.

How old is Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville’s real name is Daria Rae Berenato. Sonya Deville’s age is 29 years. Sonya Deville’s date of birth is 24 September 1993. Sonya Deville was born to Italian parents in Shamong Township, New Jersey, U.S.

Sonya Deville’s ring name is Daria Berenato/Sonya Deville. Sonya Deville’s height is 5 feet 7 inches and Sonya Deville’s weight is 59 kg. Sonya Deville did her studies at Seneca High School in Tabernacle, New Jersey.

Is Sonya Deville in a relationship?

Sonya Deville has recently proposed to her same-gender partner and has come into the limelight. Sonya shared a photo of herself and her partner on social media, which received positive reactions from WWE Superstars.

Sonya Deville’s fans are very worried about her personal life. They have a lot of questions to know about Sonya Deville’s Gender, Sonya Deville’s Wife, and Sonya Deville’s Fiance.

Sonya Deville has come out openly about her gender, identifying herself as [email protected] A few days ago, Sonya uploaded pictures of her engagement with her partner on her Instagram account.

Sonya Deville was in a relationship with Tony Cassano for a while and recently, the two got engaged. Tony Cassano is a model and fitness enthusiast.

Read Also:- Who was Juice WRLD girlfriend? What was the cause of Juice WRLD Death?