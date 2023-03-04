Is Gayle King still married? Who is Gayle King’s partner now?

Gayle King is a popular American television personality, broadcast journalist, and author. She is working for CBS News.

Gayle co-hosts CBS Morning, the flagship morning program, and previously co-hosted its predecessor, CBS This Morning.

Gayle King is well-recognized as the editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. Gayle King has been listed in Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2019”.

Gayle King made her first uncredited appearance on the television show “The Color Purple” in 1985 as a churchgoer.

Then in 2004, Gayle King appeared in “The Manchurian Candidate” television show.

Gayle King appeared in many tv shows, including Being Mary Jane, Queen Sugar, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Queen and Slim, The Boss, Billions, and The Game.

How tall is Gayle King?

Gayle King’s height is 1.78 m or 5 feet 8 inches approx. Gayle King’s age is 68 years. Gayle King’s date od birth is 28 December 1954. Gayle King was born to Peggy King and Scott King in Chevy Chase, Maryland, U.S. Gayle King graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Who was Gayle King Husband?

Gayle King’s marital status is divorced. Gayle King husband’s name is William Bumpus.

Gayle King married Gayle King in 1982 but divorced her husband after ten years in 1993.

William Bumpus is an assistant attorney general and an attorney in Connecticut. Gayle and William have two children- a son, William Bumpus Jr, and a daughter, Kirby Bumpus.

Who is Gayle King’s partner now?

Ever since Gayle King got divorced from her husband, her fans are curious to know about her partner. But let’s tell you that Gayle Hall is currently single. Currently, Gayle King is not in a relationship with anyone.

In 2006, Gayle King was in a relationship with Cory Booker. But soon she got separated from him too, and since then Gayle King is single.

How much is Oprah’s friend Gayle King worth?

Gayle King’s net worth is around $40 million. Gayle did co-anchoring and co-hosting work in television shows. Apart from this, Gayle also worked in some positions in many shows. Gayle has earned her income from her television career. Gayle is living her life in luxury.

Read Also:- What is David Lindley Cause of Death? The Well-Known Guitarist Is No More