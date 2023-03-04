Is Gary Owen Married? How many children does Gary Owen have?

Gary Owen is a popular American stand-up comedian as well as an actor.

Gary Owen appeared on Black Entertainment Television’s stand-up showcase Comic View in 1997 after being declared the “Funniest Serviceman in America”.

After rising to fame on the cable channel BET and performing at Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam Tour events, Gary Owen built up a large African-American following.

In 2016, Gary Owen appeared on “The Gary Owen Show”. Gary Owen acted in many films.

How old is Gary Owen?

Gary Owen is 48 years old. Gary Owen’s date of birth is July 26, 1974. Gary Owen was born to Barb Randall and Gary Owens in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Gary Owen has six siblings, Kyle Soto Randall, Dallas Edward Randall, Kayla Owens, Emma Owens, Michelle Truss, and Ashley Muska. Gary Owen’s nationality is American.

Who is Gary Owen Wife?

Gary Owen is a married man. Gary Owen wife’s name is Kenya Duke.

The couple married in 2003. After marriage, both were living together till 2021. Gary and Kenya have handled their marriage very well. Suddenly the couple’s relationship was noticed, and at the end of March 2021, Gary Owen divorced his wife, Kenya Duke.

Gary Owen has two children with Kenya Duke – a son named Austin Owen and a daughter named Kennedy Owen. Kenya Duke has a son from a previous relationship named Emilio Owen.

Gary Owen Movies and Tv Shows

In 1998, Gary Owen made his television debut with “The Wayans Bros.” series as Charlie. In 1998, Gary Owen made his film debut with the “Held Up” as Clute.

Gary Owen also appeared in the “House of Payne” (2009), “Nubbin & Friends” (2016), and “The Gary Owen Show” (2016) television shows.

Gary Owen will be seen in “Back on the Strip” upcoming film as Xander. Gary Owen also acted in many movies, including Love Chronicles, Who Made the Potatoe Salad?, Think Like A Man, Daddy Day Care, Meet the Blacks, Welcome to Sudden Death, Rebound, Ride Along, Undercover Brother 2, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, and more.

