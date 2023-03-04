Is Andrew Tate in a Relationship? Who is Andrew Tate Girlfriend?

Andrew Tate is a famous British and American social media personality, businessman, and ex-professional kickboxer.

Andrew Tate began his kickboxing training in 2005 and won his first championship in 2009. Andrew Tate-Tabb rose to fame when he appeared on the British reality Television show Big Brother in 2016.

But Andrew has kicked off the Big Brother TV show after his open brawl on social media.

Is Andrew Tate suffering from Lung cancer?

Recently, Andrew Tate’s manager confirmed through an Instagram post that Andrew Tate is suffering from lung cancer. Andrew Tate was arrested on charges of human smuggling. Andrew was already undergoing treatment before his arrest on 29 December 2022.

According to Andrew Tate’s medical team, the lesion on Andrew’s upper right lung could be a sign of a rare, slow-growing cancer called a carcinoid tumor.

Andrew Tate Remains Locked in Romanian Prison With No Pressed Charges Tucker Carlson: “We know for a fact they tried to set him up for sexual assault before. The woman who was supposedly assaulted came out and said, ‘What? No, that’s my boyfriend!’ So there’s a lot of lying here pic.twitter.com/tzCrUKQeAi — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) March 4, 2023

How tall is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate’s height is approx 6 feet 3 inches and Andrew Tate’s weight is 93 kg. Andrew Tate’s age is 36 years. Andrew Tate’s birth date is 1 December 1986.

Andrew Tate’s real name is Emory Andrew Tate III. Andrew Tate was born to Emory Tate and Eileen Tate in Washington, D.C., U.S. Andrew Tate’s father is African American and was a chess international master.

Andrew Tate’s mother worked as a catering assistant. Andrew Tate has two siblings- Tristan Tate and Janine Tate. Andrew Tate’s nationality is American and British.

Who is Andrew Tate Girlfriend?

According to the sources, currently, Andrew Tate girlfriend is Sofiya Guliyeva.

Andrew Tate was previously in a relationship with Naghel, Georgiana Manuela, and Lori Harvey.

Recently Andrew Tate has been seen a lot with Sofia Gulieva. Sophia Gulieva also supports Andrew.

How much is Andrew Tate’s Net Worth

Andrew Tate’s net worth is around $700 million. Andrew Tate has earned his income from his kickboxing and social media. Andrew also earns a major part of his income from his business. Andrew Tate played and won many matches as a kickboxer. Andrew Tate has expensive houses and cars.

