Does Sophia Bush have a husband? Is Sophia Bush in a relationship?

Sophia Bush is a famous American actress as well as an activist.

Sophia Bush is famous for her role Erin Lindsay in the drama series Chicago P.D. (2014–2017) and as Brooke Davis in drama series One Tree Hill (2003–2012).

In 2022, Sophia Bush acted and produced the “Good Sam” television series as Dr. Samantha “Sam” Griffith.

In 2022, Sophia Bush made her acting debut with the “Point of Origin” television series. The same year, Sophia made her film debut with the “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder”.

How many times has Sophia Bush been married?

Sophia Bush married twice. The first husband of Sophia Bush was the American actor and writer Chad Michael Murray. Sophia Bush’s second husband is businessman Grant Hughes.

Apart from marriage, Sophia Bush has had relationships with many celebrities.

Who is Sophia Bush husband now?

Sophia Bush is a married woman. Currently, Sophia Bush husband is businessman Grant Hughes.

Sophia Bush started dating Grant in May 2020. On June 11, 2022, Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after dating for nearly two years.

Earlier, Sophia Bush got engaged to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in May 2004. On April 16, 2005, Sophia married Chad Michael in Santa Monica, California after dating for a year. The couple separated after five months of marriage.

From 2008 to 2009, Sophia Bush dated her One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty. Sophia has also been in a relationship with actor Austin Nichols for four years.

From 2013 to 2014, Sophia also dated Google Program Manager Dan Fredinburg. This was followed from 2014 to 2016 by Sophia Bush in her Chicago P.D. Had a relationship with co-star Jessie Lee Sofer.

Sophia Bush Short Bio

Sophia Bush’s full name is Sophia Anna Bush Hughes. Sophia Bush was born to Charles William Bush and Maureen Bush in Pasadena, California, U.S. Sophia Bush’s age is 40 years. Sophia Bush’s date of birth is July 8, 1982.

Sophia Bush’s mother Maureen Bush runs a photography studio. Sophia Bush’s father Charles William Bush is a beauty and advertising photographer. Sophia Bush did her studies at Westridge School for Girls.

Sophia Bush’s height is 1.63 m or 5 feet 3 inches. Sophia Bush’s nationality is American.

