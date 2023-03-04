Did Goldie Hawn get married to Kurt Russell? How much younger Kurt Russell vs Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn is a professional American actress, dancer, singer, and producer. Goldie Hawn is well-recognized for her work in the Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1968–1970) comedy program.

Goldie Hawn also received some awards for her performance, like Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and Academy Award.

Goldie Hawn is also known as the mother of actors Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Oliver Hudson.

In 1967, Goldie Hawn made her acting debut with the “Good Morning World” television series. Goldie Hawn also acted in some television series like Phineas and Ferb, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, Gutsy, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

In 1968, Goldie Hawn made her film debut with “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band”. Goldie Hawn also acted in many films like Cactus Flower, Butterflies Are Free, The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, Seems Like Old Times, The Girl from Petrovka, Overboard, The First Wives Club, Town & Country, Hot Flash Havoc, The Christmas Chronicles, and more.

Who was Goldie Hawn Husband?

Goldie Hawn married twice, and both marriages ended within a few years. Goldie Hawn divorced her husband after only a few years of marriage.

Goldie Hawn first married in 1969 to American actor, director and dancer Gus Trikonis. Goldie Hawn divorced Gus Trikonis in 1976, only after 7-8 years of marriage.

After this, in 1976, Goldie Hawn married second marriage to American actor and musician Bill Hudson and got divorced after six years. Goldie Hawn had a relationship with Two Men at different times, but unfortunately, it would not last long.

Goldie Hawn has three children-Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Oliver Hudson.

How much younger Kurt Russell vs Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn began a relationship with American actor Kurt Russell in 1983, only a year after divorcing her second husband, Bill. Both have been together from 1983 till the present time, but both did not get married. There is an age difference of 6 years between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Despite the difference of years in age, both of them maintained their relationship very well.

How old is Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn’s real name is Goldie Jeanne Hawn. Goldie Hawn’s age is 77 years. Goldie Hawn’s date of birth was November 21, 1945. Goldie Hawn was born to Laura and Edward Rutledge Hawn in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Goldie Hawn did her studies at Montgomery Blair High School and American University. Goldie Hawn’s nationality is American.

