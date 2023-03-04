British Army Captain Samantha Evans Death cause explained

A Well-known captain who served in the British Army has passed away recently. In this article, we’ll see how Samantha Evans died and the cause of death; keep reading.

Captain Samantha Evans: What happened to her

She was known as Sam or Sammie among her family and friends. At Cheltenham General Hospital, on 9 February, Captain Samantha Evans passed away. Her family and friends remembered her as a kind, genuine and courageous personality.

Samantha’s mother, Fiona, wrote a tribute to her daughter

Everyone will remember Sammie as the person that would always greet them with a smile on her face,

Despite her battle with cancer, she would make time for other women going through the same thing, supporting them wherever possible.

Sam was a very optimistic lady and would not let cancer define her. She lived her life to the fullest.

Funeral Service :

According to the family member, the funeral service for Samantha will be scheduled at 11 a.m. on 8 March at St. George’s Chruch.

The reason behind the death: Caption Samantha Evans

Captain Samantha Eans passed away on 8 February.

She was known as the brave caption and found a little lump in her breast in 2016. This led her to be diagnosed with breast cancer. She fights breast cancer till the age of 44. She battled very bravely for an extended period. He played her role not only just as a brave captain but also as a caring mother.

The news of her death made everyone break who knew and loved her. She left the whole community in a state of inconsolable.

Samantha Evans: Who Was She

She served in the British Army for more than 24 years. Samantha completed her early education at Rednock School. Through her serving in the military, she travelled all over the world, including many missions in Northern Ireland, Gibraltar, Germany, and two times in Iraq.

Through her excellent performance, she earned the rank of Captain. After that, she was looking for new goals, but she became ill then. She took retirement at that time and returned to her home with her husband Richard and daughter Charlotte.

Charity organisations remembered her as a great Captain :

Join us in paying tribute to British Army captain Samantha Evans, who passed away after a tragic cancer.

The inspirational army captain and much-loved young mum died at 44 after a long battle with breast cancer.

She served in the British Army for 24 years, travelling the world with tours in Northern Ireland, Germany, Gibraltar, and twice in Iraq, eventually rising to the rank of Captain.

Our thoughts go out to her family and friends at this difficult time.

We thank you for your service.

Lest we forget

