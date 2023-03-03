Who Was Jason Arno? Firefighter Killed in Line of Duty – Cause Of Death

The Buffalo Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their dedicated firefighter, Jason Arno, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on Wednesday afternoon. When he was overcome by smoke and flames, the 37-year-old firefighter responded to death in a four-alarm blaze on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

According to officials, Firefighters from Engine 2 were dispatched to the scene around 10 a.m. Arno was part of the first crew to arrive on the scene and immediately began working to extinguish the flames.

However, the firefighter Arno was about 30 or 40 feet inside the building on the main floor when the partial collapse happened, his colleague, who was also with him on the scene, was able to safely move out. Still, unfortunately, Arno was not able to.”

Who Was Jason Arno?

Jason Aron was a workaholic personality, along with his professional pursuits. He has a beautiful and beloved wife, Sarah-Liz Tierney, with whom he tied the knot in September 2022. He has a young daughter, who is just 4 years old, who is his priority.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released a statement expressing his condolences to Arno’s family and the fire department. “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of firefighter Jason Arno, who bravely served our city for over three years,” said Mayor Brown. “We will forever be grateful for his dedication and sacrifice to keep our community safe.”

Cause of Fire

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo believes workers used blowtorches on the building’s exterior to ignite it.

The major fire was eventually extinguished, although Renaldo said in a press conference that it would not be surprising if some areas were still smoking in the building.

In honour of the fallen firefighter Jason Arno, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown ordered the public to fly the flags on city buildings at half-staff. This tragic event serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the daily risks firefighters take to protect the public. It highlights the importance of respecting an artist’s boundaries and taking fire safety precautions.

People’s Contributions toward his family

International Association of Fire Fighters also announced that they were starting a fund to help the family, and donations from the public would also be welcomed. On this contribution, the Local President, Vincent Ventresca, said, “We’re just trying to raise some funds for the family and do anything we can to support our member. There’s been such an outpouring. We want to create a direct bridge for people to make donations,”

The Buffalo Fire Department provides grief counselling and support to its members and Arno’s family during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements for Arno have not yet been announced.