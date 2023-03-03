Hilary Swank is a popular American actress and film producer. Hilary Swank is well-recognized for her work and role in the “Camp Wilder” television series and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) film. From 2022 to the present, Hilary Swank appear in the “Alaska Daily” television series as Eileen Fitzgerald. Hilary Swank will be seen in the “Ordinary Angels” film as Sharon Stevens.

Why is Hilary Swank so famous?

Hilary Swank is best known for her roles as a young transgender man in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and as a female professional boxer in Million Dollar Baby (2004). Hilary Swank won two Best Actress Academy Awards for her role.

How old is Hilary Swank?

Hilary Swank’s age is 48 years old. Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, U.S. on July 30, 1974. Hilary Swank’s real name is Hilary Ann Swank. Hilary Swank did her studies at Happy Valley Elementary School, Fairhaven Middle School, then Sehome High School.

Hilary Swank’s parents are Stephen Michael Swank and Judy Swank. Hilary Swank’s mother Judy was a dancer and Secretary and Hilary Swank’s father was a Chief Master Sergeant and traveling salesman.

What movies did Hillary Swank win an Oscar for?

Hilary Swank won two Oscars, once at the British-American Telepic Mary & Martha Awards for her role as Maggie Fitzgerald in “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004 and again in 1998 for “Boys Don’t Cry”. Won Best Actress Award for the role of ‘Brandon Teena’.

Who is Hilary Swank husband?

Hilary Swank married twice and Currently, Hilary Swank husband is Philip Schneider. Hilary Swank has two children with Philipp Schneider.

Hilary Swank first married American actor Chad Lowe on September 28, 1997. Hilary and Chad met while filming “Quiet Days in Hollywood”. On January 9, 2006, Hilary Swank announced her divorce from Chad, and the couple was divorced on November 1, 2007.

Hilary Swank then dated her agent John Campisi in 2007 and ended their relationship in May 2012 after almost 5 years.

Subsequently, on March 22, 2016, Hilary Swank announced her engagement to Ruben Torres. Ruben Torres is a financial advisor to UBS and a former professional tennis player. Hilary and Reuben are dating each other since May 2015. The two ended their relationship in June 2016.

After this, Hilary Swank dated Philipp Schneider for two years and got married on August 18, 2018. Philipp Schneider is an entrepreneur. On October 5, 2022, Hillary announced that she was expecting twins with her husband.

