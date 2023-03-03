Who is Egypt Sherrod husband- DJ Mike Jackson? Is Egypt Sherrod still married?

Egypt Sherrod is a famous television personality and real estate broker. Egypt Sherrod is also famous as the CEO of the Atlanta-based Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group.

Egypt Sherrod is well-recognized as the host of HGTV’s Flipping Virgins and its long-running show “Property Virgins”.

Egypt Sherrod began her hosting career at the age of 18 on a jazz station. At the young age of 19, Sherrod got a job as a radio station music director in Egypt.

In 2002 Egypt Sherrod became a licensed agent. Egypt Sherrod also worked as a correspondent on The Maurya Show.

From 2012 to the present, Egypt Sherrod appears in the “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins” as hosts. From 2022 to the present, Egypt Sherrod appear in “Married to Real Estate” as a host.

Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson have merged their passions in entertainment and real estate to create one of the most successful home renovation shows on HGTV, ‘Married to Real Estate.’ https://t.co/bWZUXzUGyz — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) February 28, 2023

Egypt Sherrod also appeared in many shows as a host such as Dish Nation, Brother Vs. Brother, All-Star Halloween Special, Home Delivery, White House Christmas Special, Good Morning America, Steve Harvey, Home & Family, Urban Oasis, and more.

Who is Egypt Sherrod husband- DJ Mike Jackson?

Egypt Sherrod is a married woman. Egypt Sherrod’s husband’s name is DJ Mike Jackson. He is a DJ and goes by the name Fadelf.

Egypt and Mike married on 11 September 2010. The couple is still together after marriage.

Egypt and Mike have two daughters – Kendall born in January 2012 and Harper born in February 2019. Mike Jackson also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

How old is Egypt Sherrod?

Egypt Sherrod’s age is 46 years. Egypt Sherrod was born to her parents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Egypt Sherrod’s birth date is 16 November 1976.

Egypt Sherrod did her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting and telecommunications from Temple University.

Egypt Sherrod did her theatre studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

How much is Egypt Sherrod’s Net Worth?

Egypt Sherrod’s net worth is around $6 million. Egypt Sherrod has earned her income from her hosting career. Egypt hosted many shows and also judged some shows. Egypt Sherrod also owns an expensive house.

