Is Ainsley Earhardt still married? Who is Ainsley Earhardt?

Ainsley Earhardt is a famous American author and conservative television host. Ainsley Earhardt is well-recognized as the co-host of “Fox & Friends”.

Prior to graduation, Ainsley Earhardt found work as a reporter for the local CBS station WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina. Ainsley served as morning and afternoon anchor from 2000 to 2004.

In 2005, Ainsley Earhardt moved to San Antonio, Texas, and worked as an anchor for weekday morning and afternoon broadcasts on KENS-TV.

Ainsley Earhardt wrote three children’s books during her career—Take Heart, My Child, Through Your Eyes, and I’m So Glad You Were Born) and a memoir, The Light Within Me.

Ainsley Earhardt started working at Fox News Channel in 2007. Ainsley Earhardt said—she “didn’t know the first thing about politics” before she was hired by Roger Ailes to work on the network.

Ainsley Earhardt appeared with her own volume, “Ainsley Across America”. Ainsley Earhart served as co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend, America’s News Headquarters, and All-American New Year’s Eve. Ainsley Earhardt also appeared as a panelist on “The Live Desk and Greg Gutfeld’s Red Eye”.

👀 @FoxNews: “Regulations regarding train safety were changed during the Trump administration. This particular railroad and others lobbied President Trump to dismantle an Obama-era rule that would have required railroads to update their braking systems.” pic.twitter.com/g5AfGeGfle — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) February 23, 2023

Ainsley Earhardt Age

Ainsley Earhardt’s age is 46 years. Ainsley Earhardt’s birth date was September 20, 1976. Ainsley Earhardt was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, U.S. Ainsley Earhardt’s parents are Lewie Wayne Earhardt.

Ainsley Earhardt did her studies at South Carolina middle school and the University of South Carolina (BA). Ainsley Earhardt’s nationality is American.

How many husbands did Ainsley Earhardt have?

Ainsley Earhardt married and divorced two husbands. Ainsley Earhardt’s first husband is Kevin McKinney (m. 2005–2009) and Ainsley Earhardt’s second husband is Will Proctor (m. 2012–2019).

Relationship:-

Ainsley Earhardt has been in a few relationships apart from marriage. Ainsley Earhardt began a relationship with Fox News personality Sean Hannity in 2019 after divorcing Kay Proctor. The information about whether they are in a relationship or not is not yet available.

Who is Ainsley Earhardt Husband Now?

Ainsley Earhardt has no Husband yet. Ainsley Earhardt began her relationship with Sean Hannity in 2019 after divorcing her second husband, Will Proctor. Both live and work together.

Read Also:- What Happened to TikTok Actress Miranda Soto? It Explains How Tiktoker and Her Companion Ended up in a Car Accident