How did Young Jockey Alex Canchari Die? The Popular Shakopee Horse Jockey Alex Canchar Died

Young Jockey Dies: At 29, famous Shakopee horse jockey Alex Canchari died. The breaking news of another rider’s suicide devastated the racing industry. Those who knew and cared about Alex Canchari are only left with sadness in their hearts due to his passing. He was well-known throughout Canterbury Park’s grounds. Find out what transpired to him and why he committed suicide.

What happened to Alex Canchari?

Alex Canchari, a 29-year-old jockey regular at Canterbury Park and Prairie Meadows, committed suicide on March 1, his sister Ashley Canchari announced online on the morning of March 2. After learning on social media that another jockey had committed suicide, the racing business was again shocked. Most of Canchari’s riding career was spent at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, where his late father, Luis Canchari, also raced and trained horses. In a tweet sent on Thursday morning, Canterbury Park declared Canchari’s demise, stating, “Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Alex Canchari fulfilled his dream of becoming a jockey. The news of the passing of this bright and kind young guy extremely grieves the Canterbury Park family. ”.

Alex Canchari’s cause of death and obituary:

Canchari’s death appears to have been related to mental health concerns, even though the cause of death was unknown as of Thursday morning. Ashley, Canchari’s sister, also announced the news on social media and referred to Alex’s passing as “an awful loss. ”. “My heart hurts so much. I’m sorry, Alex, that you were in such anguish and believed there was no other way out “, She composed. I am aware of your renewed happiness with Dad. Canchari went suddenly roughly seven weeks after jockey Avery Whisman, who was only 23 years old, did. When discussing Whisman’s passing, his family also mentioned mental health difficulties.

Who was Alex Canchari?

Canchari was raised in a racing family in Shakopee, Minnesota. A car accident in March 2020 left his jockey brother Patrick Canchari paraplegic. They lost their trainer and rider father, Luis Canchari, originally from Peru, in December 2020. Alex had two kids and was married. “I felt really sad when I heard the news of Alex’s passing last night. I’m very heartbroken; he is someone I have known for a very long time, and before he was riding, he used to rub horses in Chicago when I was riding there,” jockey Florent Geroux, a friend of the deceased rider, said.

Tributes to Alex Canchari:

Ortiz Racing Stables posted, Alex Canchari; from all of us at Ortiz Racing Stables, we’d love to thank you for this beautiful memory. Especially for myself (Karla Ortiz), Alex was the jockey to wear our Scleroderma butterfly awareness silk and ride Miss. Ximena. He gave us a very emotional first win with her. But most importantly of all, you helped the team spread Scleroderma awareness. Having your ride and being a part of the team will forever be an honour. For that, we are eternally grateful. Rest in peace, Alex; you will be deeply missed. We are sending all our love and condolences to his family and friends.

Also Read: Georgia football star Jalen Carter is charged in a crash that killed two people.