How did Just Fontaine die? French Football Legend Just Fontaine Passed away

Just Fontaine is a French football legend best known for his prolific goal-scoring record while playing for the French national team.

He is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time and holds the record for most goals scored in a single World Cup tournament.

Just Fontaine’s career

Born in Marrakech, Morocco, in 1933, he began his football career with USM Casablanca in 1951. After two seasons, he moved to France to play for Stade de Reims, where he became a legendary figure.

He helped the team reach the European Cup Final twice, in 1956 and 1959, but were beaten on both occasions.

He scored more than 120 goals in six seasons at Stade de Reims. During his debut in 1953, he scored a hat trick for France, defeating Luxembourg by 8-0. During his next seven years, he scored 30 goals in 21 matches.

After his last world cup in 1958, scoring the highest number of goals in a world cup till this day, he never played in any world cup again.

He was forced to retire after his last match in July 1962 because he suffered from a double leg fracture at 28.

In 1974, he went on to coach Paris Saint-Germain, during which time they went on to lead in France’s top playing division.

He was also the manager of the Moroccan National Team and Toulouse. Under his guidance, the Moroccan National Team won third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Just Fontaine Cause of death

The Legendary top scorer in the world cup has now passed away at the age of 89. He died on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, in Toulouse, France.

His former club, Stade de Reims, and the French Soccer Federation confirmed this news.

Just Fontaine’s world cup record

Just Fontaine is best known for the 1958 world cup match, where he was the tournament star.

He scored a whopping 13 goals in just six games, a record that still stands today. This record has always been intact in the 16 tournaments held afterward.

