How did Brandon Baker die? Find out more about his death and obituary

A very talented gardener, Brandon Baker, died on February 28, 2023. His unexpected death left all his family members in a state of devastation. All his friends and family member mourn the end of their loved person. Keep reading this article to know more about Brandon.

Brandon Baker: Who was he

33-year-old Brandon Baker was a resident of Wahington, Pennsylvania, in the United States. He worked as a gardener and also used gardens to play golf. Like his father, John, he was known as an amusing person.

People called him the mini version of his father, John. He was a total family person who loved his family very much. He has five little children. His children include three cute daughters and two sons.

He was a good father, fantastic uncle, son, brother and friend.

Cause of death: Brandon Baker

On February 28, 2023, Brandon Baker, a 33-year-old famous Garnder, died, unfortunately. The sudden death of Brandon left his family and friends in deep sorrow; he survived his wife and five children. There is no official information about Brandon Baker’s end from his family. However, it is expected that they will release news regarding this.

Brandon Baker Obituary :

Brandon M. “Bub” Baker, 33, of McDonald, formerly of Houston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was born April 14, 1989, in Washington, the son of John L. Baker and Glory A. Duff, who survived.

Brandon loved to cook and golf. He also enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands. Most of all, Brandon loved to make people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

In addition to his father and mother, survivors are two sons, Lyndon and Brooks; three daughters, Addisyn, Alivia and Sienna; a brother, Andrew (Abbey) Baker; stepfather, Rick Duff; and stepmother, Paula Baker.

Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and JoAnn Baker; and by his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Zaccone.

Brandon’s life will be celebrated from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Julian’s Banquet Hall, 78 West Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

