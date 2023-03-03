Hellertown Man Bryan Franco Dies in Tragic Car Accident on Route 33, Cause of Death

A former Pennsylvania soccer player, Bryan Franco, was killed in a fatal car crash on Route 33 in Northampton County.

The accident occurred when Franco was driving his car on the highway.

Who was Bryan Franco?

Bryan Franco was a 25-year-old Hellertown resident well-known in the Pennsylvania soccer community.

He was a former player for Lehigh Valley United, a local soccer club, and had also played for several other teams in the state.

Franco finished high school at Saucon Valley High School, where he was a standout soccer player. He continued playing soccer at De-Sales University, where he was a member of the men’s team.

Franco was also well known for his civic involvement. He volunteered for several local organizations, including the Lehigh Valley Soccer League and the Hellertown Lions Club.

How did the accident take place?

According to eyewitnesses, Franco was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.

The impact caused his car to spin out of control and cross over the median into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2021 Honda Civic.

The Honda driver, a 23-year-old woman from Easton, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Franco was pronounced dead at the scene.

What was the cause of the accident?

Police investigators believe that speed was a contributing factor in the accident, and they are continuing to investigate the crash to determine if any other factors were involved.

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy on Franco’s body to determine the exact cause of death.

Tributes Bryan Franco:

Franco’s death has shocked the local soccer community, and tributes have poured in for the young athlete.

The Lehigh Valley United posted a tribute on their Facebook page, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bryan Franco.”

Bryan was a talented soccer player, a kind-hearted person, and a valued member of our soccer family. “He will be greatly missed.”

The Saucon Valley School District also expressed its condolences, saying, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bryan Franco.”

Bryan was an outstanding athlete and an exceptional person. His family and friends are in our prayers and thoughts during this challenging time.

