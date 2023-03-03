Dr. Lloyd Vincent O. Sasil Die? Death of the director of the University of Cebu

Director of the National Service Training Program (NSTP), Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Saisl, passed away recently. He worked at the University of Cebu-Main (UC-Main). We’ll see all the details about Dr Lloyd Vincent Sasil in this article.

Dr Lloyd Vincent Olmouguez Sasil: What happened to him

On March 2, 2023, Dr Lloyd Vincent O Sasil died. His students confirm the news of his on the social media platform. He is currently serving as a Professor at the University of Cebu. He was also the Director of NSTP at the University of Cebu.

One of his students posted on social media:

“I love you, and you know that” “Maka proud” “Laban gyud” – Sir Lloydie

Thank you for being a mentor and a friend throughout the years I’ve known you. I will always appreciate your random “kumusta?” and saying “laban ra gyud”.

Cause of death: Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez

He was working as the Language and Literature at the University and died at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The reason behind his death is a brain aneurysm. Now everyone is shocked at the University of Cebu after listing this news.

One of his friends extremly shocked after their professor’s sudden death, and he remembered him on social media :

“Sir Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil SIR YOU LEAVE US TOO SOON. I didn’t expect that yesterday will be our last meeting, I didn’t expect that behind your smiles you also struggle yourself, smile because yesterday we sang flat happy birthday, we bought tickets together and most of all our stress disappeared every time you enter your class. You can share a lot about our struggle in other subs and you are there to cheer us up… MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PEACE SIR LLOYDIEEE YOU ARE ALSO SPECIAL TO US”.

Social media tributes to Lloyd Vincent O. Sasil

University of Cebu – AB in Political Science Program

The University of Cebu, Political Science Society, extends its condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Dr Lloyd Vincent O. Sasil.

Thank you for your service and friendship.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

LAKANDIWA

Dr Lloyd Vincent O. Sasil, University of Cebu–Main (UC–Main) National Service Training Program (NSTP) Director, was declared dead due to a brain aneurysm on March 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. We extend our deepest condolences to the demised family and relatives.

Mary Angel Mercader

Rest in peace, Sir Lloyd.

Daniel Enad

We love you always, Sir Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil, and you know that.

