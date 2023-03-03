Did Karen Carpenter ever fall in love? Was Karen Carpenter still married when she passed away?

Karen Carpenter was a famous American singer as well as a drummer. Singer Karen Carpenter died at the age of 32 on 4 February 1983 due to heart failure.

Karen Carpenter, along with her older brother Richard, formed one half of the sibling duo.

Karen Carpenter was well known for her singing skills with a distinctive three-octave contralto range.

Karen Carpenter released many songs like Close to You (1970), Now & Then (1973), A Kind of Hush (1976), Christmas Portrait (1978), Made in America (1981), Now & Then (1973), Carpenters (1971), “Make Believe It’s Your First Time” (1996), “If I Had You” (1989), “Looking for Love” (1966), and more.

Karen Carpenter Cause of Death

Karen Carpenter died on 4 February 1983 at the age of 32 in Downey, California, USA. On 11 March 1983, an autopsy report was released that ruled out a drug overdose.

Karen Carpenter’s cause of death was given as “ematine cardiotoxicity caused by or as a result of anorexia nervosa”.

Karen Carpenter’s full name was Karen Anne Carpenter. Karen Carpenter was born on 2 March 1950 in New Haven, Connecticut, US. Karen Carpenter’s parents were Agnes Carpenter and Harold Carpenter.

KAREN CARPENTER was born 73 years ago today. One of the greatest vocalists of all time, she had a rare three octave contralto range, which allowed her to veer from high to low with ease. Her isolated vocals on CLOSE TO YOU are stunning. pic.twitter.com/9CqC2dNdrX — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) March 2, 2023

Who was Karen Carpenter Husband?

Karen Carpenter has dated a number of guys, including Mike Curb, Steve Martin, Tony Danza, Terry Ellis, Mark Harmon, and Alan Osmond.

Karen Carpenter then married Thomas James Burris on 31 August 1980, in the Crystal Room of The Beverly Hills Hotel. Karen Carpenter husband Thomas James Burris is a real estate developer.

On October 28, 1982, Karen Carpenter filed for divorce while Lenox Hill was in the hospital.

Was Karen Carpenter still married when she passed away?

Karen Carpenter was ready for divorce after two years of marriage but did not sign the divorce papers. Karen Carpenter died three days before the divorce papers were to be signed.

Karen Carpenter had separated from her husband only a few months before her death but had not legally divorced her husband, Thomas.

