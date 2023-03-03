CEO of Happy Science, Ryuho Okawa dies, Cause of Death

Ryuho Okawa founded and led the Happy Science spiritual movement in Japan and abroad. Born on July 7, 1956, he was a best-selling author of over 1,000 books on spirituality, religion, philosophy, and metaphysics.

He was a self-proclaimed “messenger of God” and has been given the spiritual name El Cantare by the spiritual beings he claims to channel.

He was a strong advocate of interfaith dialogue and sought to promote understanding between followers of different religions.

Happy Science

Happy Science is a spiritual movement founded in Japan on 6 October 1986 by Ryuho Okawa, when he opened its first office with four staff members.

Initially, it was known as Jinsei no Daigaku-in: Kofuku-no-Kagaku, which was inspired by the idea Ryuho claimed to have received from Nichiren’s spirit.

Its goals are to promote the idea of happiness and peace for all people through teachings based upon Okawa’s spiritual revelations.

These teachings center around the idea of a supreme being and the belief that individuals can access divine wisdom through intuition.

Happy Science seeks to build a global society of justice, peace, and harmony through its teachings.

Ryuho Okawa Cause of death

On March 2, 2023, Ryuho Okawa died of cardiac arrest. According to reports, he collapsed in his home on Monday, 27 February 2023, from an apparent “state of cardiac arrest” and was rushed to the hospital, where he finally passed away on Thursday.

Books written by Ryuho Okawa

Ryuho Okawa became an international best-selling author and has been the best-selling author for 29 consecutive years in Japan. Many of his books have sold over a million copies.

According to Okawa, these books are messages sent by spiritual beings from this world, channeled into Okawa, who writes them in the form of these books.

It is said that some of these books are just exclusive to the members of Happy science and are only available at the branches and the Shojas.

Some of his books include- The Laws of Happiness: The Vision of Heaven on Earth (1997), The Laws of the Sun: The Spiritual Laws and History Governing the Universe (1996), The Laws of Eternity: The Ultimate Path to Happiness (2001), The Golden Laws (2003), The Laws of Life: The Path to Health and Happiness (2012) and The Laws of the Spirit World: The Keys to Happiness and Success (2014).

