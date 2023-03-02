Tiffany Foster’s Disappearance: A Newnan Mother has been Missing for Two Years

If you have information that will help locate the 35-year-old, you could get a reward of up to $60,000.

What became of Her?

Relatives and friends of a missing Georgia mother of three hope an enhanced prize will bring her home as they ask for more resources to help in their months-long search. Tiffany Foster has been unable to be seen since March 1, 2021.

“We try to do everything we can, like, send out flyers, conduct interviews, get her name and face out there to the public,” her sister Kimberly Bryan told Dateline.

When the six-month hunt for Tiffany came to an end in September, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the prize had been boosted to up to $60,000. The current rise is owed to the Briuna Harps Community and Educational Fund, which assists the family in obtaining closure.

Briuna La’fey Harps, who was killed by a gunman in 2019 while attending college in Fort Worth, Texas, inspired the creation of the non-profit.

Tiffany went Missing:

Briuna La’fey Harps’ father joined Coweta County deputies last month to announce the increased prize.

“We’d like to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the individual responsible for Tiffany’s disappearance,” Harps stated. “But, in exchange for Tiffany’s safe return, we would want to provide $50,000 to anyone provides us with information that leads to Tiffany’s safe return.”

According to Toby Nix, Public Information Officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany was last seen leaving her residence at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, Georgia, on March 1, 2021. According to family members, the 35-year-old was on her way to the grocery shop. It is unknown if she made it there. Tiffany was reported missing on March 2 after failing to attend her college class. She then was unable to appear at work on March 5.

Tiffany’s 2020 Nissan Altima was discovered on March 8 near College Park, Georgia, around 30 miles from her house. Several of her things were inside the automobile, including her handbag and keys. Tiffany missed a trip to Texas on March 11.

Tiffany’s family describes her as a dedicated mother who just got engaged. They said it wasn’t like Tiffany to skip employment or class at Georgia Military College, where she studied criminal justice. Most importantly, she would never have abandoned her children, they said. “It’s as if a tornado suddenly threw our lives upside down, and we’re just trying to pick up the pieces and do our best to go on,” her sister said.

In investigating Tiffany’s disappearance, detectives with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office uncovered evidence of an event in November 2020 in which Tiffany’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, reportedly abducted and raped her, Toby Nix told her Dateline.

In connection with the November incident, Robertson was arrested and charged with abduction and aggravated assault, and he is presently detained without release and awaiting trial on those counts. According to Nix, Robertson is interested in Tiffany’s disappearance. He further said that Robertson had used his 5th amendment right to be questioned.

